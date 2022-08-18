Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, August 20, Sheffield Wednesday will take on Bolton Wanderers at the Reebok Stadium.

Despite being made firm favourites to win the league, Wednesday have had a rocky start to the 2022/23 season.

Last time out, they were beaten 2-0 away at Peterborough, in a game that saw Reece James receive a straight red card in the first half.

Meanwhile, Bolton have had a somewhat surprisingly strong start to their sophomore season in League One. They’re unbeaten so far, picking up wins over Wycombe Wanderers and Morecambe.

When will the game kick off?

The game is set to kick off at 3pm on August 20, with the team line ups being announced an hour prior to this at 2pm.

Radio coverage is expected to start at around 2pm, also.

What channel is it on?

As the game will be taking place at 3pm on a Saturday, it will not be broadcast live on TV - however, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch it live.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers will be streaming the game live via their respective iFollow services.

If you’d like to listen in, the game will be broadcasted on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

The majority of bookmakers have Sheffield Wednesday as slight favourites, despite being the away team. Bet365 have them at 7/5, Sky Bet have them at 5/4, while Paddy Power have given the Owls odds of 29/20 to win.

As such, Bolton aren’t distant second favourites by any means. Sky Bet have given them odds of 7/4, Paddy Power have given them a 9/5 chance, while Bet365 currently have them at 15/8 to beat Wednesday.