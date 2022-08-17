Alan Biggs: Darren Moore has little room for error as he continues to fix ‘broken club’ Sheffield Wednesday

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anywhere else and he’s doing a good job steadily rebuilding what he rightly called a “broken club.”

But at Hillsborough there’s simply no getting away from what he has to do - right now. Just as well that the stoic, considered Moore strikes you as the kind of bloke who can shoulder all that.

He’s not the sort to dispense snappy sound bites and Sheffield Wednesday supporters clearly find his heavily grounded comments less than inspiring, even dull at times.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

But maybe he’ll need his phlegmatic streak to survive a build up of pressure akin to Sunderland’s desperation to escape League One.

It took them four seasons, consuming three managers in the process (Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson and Lee Johnson).

Moore must know there is no room for further error on what is only his second attempt.

I’ve warned here to fight shy of hasty judgements until beyond the first half dozen games.

But such is the volatility of opinion these days that the Owls boss can’t really afford to be far off the pace - at any stage.

Fortunately - and there was some of that in the narrow wins over MK Dons and Charlton - Wednesday found themselves in the desired top two spot after just three games.

Fortunately, too, their performance levels have yet to reflect what should be achieved with this quality of squad.

But the fact is their defeat at Peterborough on Tuesday dropped them to eighth, albeit swung by Reece James’ red card and only four matches in.

While it would be crazy to judge this early, the starkest outlining of reality for Moore came in a recent chat with Carlton Palmer, who said the manager had “earned the right” to a second go but that “there’s no hiding place for him.”

The former Owls star, never short of an honest opinion, said: “He can’t afford to be out of the top two or three all season. And I don’t think Chansiri (owner Dejphon) would allow that either. He’s made it very clear what the aim is.

“They (the players) have got to live with the expectations and let’s be right, they’re on good money.”

Moore especially has to live with those expectations, which Palmer expects him to deliver on with “the best squad in that league.”

So perhaps it’s a good thing that Moore is such a balanced guy, not inclined to overreact in victory or defeat.