It’s a fact never more clear than when looking back on Steve Bruce’s short Sheffield Wednesday term is concerned.

One of the most memorable days of that short stint was an away day win that lifted promotion hopes at S6, a comfortable 2-0 win at Bolton Wanderers.

Goals by Steven Fletcher and Rolando Aarons took in-form Wednesday to within three points of the play-offs, a late dash that eventually died off but sparked huge optimism for what could be under Bruce.

It meant the Owls were unbeaten in nine games but deepened the Trotters' relegation fears amid off-field turmoil that saw players go unpaid and the drop eventually confirmed.

The two teams meet as equals once again at the UniBol Stadium this weekend, but what of the side that won there more than three years ago?

Let’s take a look..

1. Only three players remain.. ..but where are they all now? Let's take a stroll down memory lane..

2. GK - Keiren Westwood A fan favourite and twice Wednesday player of the year, Westwood left Hillsborough in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer. Kept himself fit and firing as a free agent and signed a short contract to ease QPR's injury crisis last season. Now back as a free agent, but at the age of 37 there's no word of retirement.

3. RB - Dominic Iorfa Still at Wednesday and approaching 100 senior appearances for the club, Iorfa has had a mixed time of it since those early days having been signed by Bruce in the January of 2019. Won the club's player of the year gong in 2019/20 and has suffered injuries since but is on the road to recovery as a first team regular.

4. CB - Tom Lees Another modern favourite on the terraces, Lees left in the summer of 2021 as one of several to have come to the end of their contract. Signed soon after for Huddersfield Town and was a regular last season as the club reached the Championship play-off final.