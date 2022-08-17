Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Irishman, who preceded Moore as Doncaster Rovers manager before his appointment in 2019, said the match between the two promotion hopefuls was a tight affair until the dismissal and alluded to a switch in tactics that saw them overload the right-hand side of the pitch with bodies.

Both Peterborough’s goals came from that side.

“It was one where initially it was a bit nip-and-tuck,” McCann said after the match.

“The sending-off happened, which changed the dynamics of the game, sometimes in a strange way as well. It can be difficult to play against it.

“We spoke to the players at half-time about overloads, particularly on the right-hand side of the pitch and trying to play a wee bit lob-sided.

“Initially after the first 10 minutes of the second half when we played very poorly, I thought we gained control and provided some good balls in the box.”

McCann also mentioned his side had identified an ace hidden up Wednesday’s sleeve that they had to nullify.

He said: “We spoke this week about Will Vaulks, he has one of the longest throws in the league and we didn’t want to be giving them any cheap throws or initiative but we did in the first five or 10 minutes of that first half. They had the initiative.