Speaking on ITV’s Football League highlights show, pundit Curtis Davies said Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers shouldn’t have reacted angrily to being substituted on Tuesday night as he was helping his team.

The Owls substituted the midfielder in the first-half against Peterborough United earlier this week in a tactical decision by Darren Moore after defender Reece James was sent off.

Byers wasn’t happy with the decision and was seen visibly angry as he walked towards the bench.

Sheffield Wednesday ended up losing 2-0 to the Posh, with Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor scoring the goals in the second-half.

When asked whether he liked to see the passion shown by Byers after he was taken off, Derby County defender Davies said:

“No. Not in that sense when it is a tactical decision to help your team because you have to stay in the game. You are down to 10 men.

“It is different if it is late on in the game and you have to get a goal back and you are a striker that is taken off.”

On James’ red card, the former Premier League player said:

“It cost them (the red card). They’ve got (Jonson) Clarke-Harris who scored I think 34 in 49 games in League One for Peterborough (last time) so he knows where the goal is and can score all sorts of goals. He is a big threat.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s start

Promotion is no doubt the aim for Sheffield Wednesday this season after their impressive summer transfer window.

Moore’s man are currently 8th in the League One table after two wins, a draw and a loss from their opening four matches.

They are back in action this weekend away at Bolton Wanderers as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Grant McCann’s side.