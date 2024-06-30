Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield-based former world champion Sunny Edwards triumphed in an American ring in the most peculiar of circumstances.

The Greystones flyweight was comprehensively outboxing Mexican adversary Adrian Curiel in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday.

However, an accidental clash of heads had opened up a wide gash on the Steel City Gym's forehead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They boxed on until the ringside doctor intervened, insisting that Edwards was unfit to continue.

Sunny Edwards awaits details of his win against Adrian Curiel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona with Steel City's Grant Smith and Dalton Smith. Photo by Melina Pizano, Matchroom | Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

As the cut was inflicted by a butt, the match ruling went to the officials, who plumped in his favour, 90-82, 88-84 and 87-85.

The victory was essential to the Brit; he'd lost his unbeaten record to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez in December, also in Arizona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I managed to leave Arizona uglier than I came twice in a row,” Edwards joked, who was seriously impressed by the scorecards.

Sunny Edwards celebrates his win against Adrian Curiel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Melina Pizano, Matchroom | Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

“I don’t expect any favours when I come to America...I thought I won every round, I gave him one round maybe.

"The doctor stopped the cut... no decision of mine, I'm more upset than any of the 10,000 fans in here."

The 28-year-old wants to fight 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Galal Yafai next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile back in South Yorkshire, a Ryan Rhodes-Stefy Bull bill at the Magna Centre, Rotherham - which had been hit by several boxers having to pull out of planned bouts - went ahead and delivered some spectacular action.

Dom Hunt on the canvas v Ben Vaughan. Pic: Jake Skinn | Jake Skinn

Welterweight Dom Hunt, who trains at Sheffield's Riley's gym, felt the taste of defeat for the first time in his professional career.

Boxing journalist Jake Skinn was at the ringside to report how Dom suffered a first-round knockout loss to Ben Vaughan, in a British title eliminator.

Vaughan, a southpaw, landed a crisp shot that caught Dom cold. Dom got up of the canvas, to fight on. However when Vaughan threw a straight left that wobbled Hunt again, the referee stopped the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another setback on the night when Doncaster's James Flint fought Scotland's Kyle Boyd for the IBO Super Lightweight Continental Title.

The 10-round battle saw Flint cut, in the fourth, above his right eye in another clash of heads.

It was a close fight and that was reflected in the judges' scorecards, they gave Boyd the split decision win.

Doncaster's Hughie Wilson who trains out of Rhodes' Box Southpaw gym in Shalesmoor blitzed through opponent Les Urry, scoring a first round knockout, Wilson threw a left hook to the body which floored the fighter from Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee deemed Urry was in no position to continue and waved the fight off. Wilson remains unbeaten with a record of 9-0-0.

Newark's Chad Sugden saw his momentum continue after scoring a points decision win over Bahadur Karami in a six-rounder.

Sudgen, the former ISKA kickboxing World Champion put on a good display of boxing, by claiming a 59-55 victory.

Steel City's Ebonie Jones impressed on her return back to the ring after almost a year out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebonie Jones. Pic courtesy of Kristin Edwards. | Kristin Edwards.

Jones, trained by Pearce Gudgeon, won the eight-rounder 80-73.

Parson Cross's Claire Watts gained valuable experience in an exhibition against two-weight world champion Terri Harper in a four-rounder. Watts' intended opponent pulled out just days before the bout.

THE BILL

Dom Hunt (Wakefield/Sheffield Riley's gym) W15 L0 D0 lost to Ben Vaughan (Northampton) 9 0 0; welterweight

Ebonie Jones (Sheffield) 4 0 1 beat Jamillette Janitza Vallejos (Nicaragua) 3 14 2 feather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Flint (Doncaster) 14 1 2 split decision loss to Kyle Boyd (Airdrie) 6 1 0; super light.

Hughie Wilson (Doncaster/Sheffield) 8 0 0 stopped Les Urry (Hull) 2 0 1; super light.

Chad Sugden (Newark) 13 3 1 bt Bahadur Karami (Manchester) light heavy.

FRIDAY BARNSLEY BILL

Connan Murray 8 0 0 (Cusworth) stopped Martin Shaw 4 24 3 (Rotherham) middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Subhaan 6 0 0 (Bradford) stopped Stefan Vincent 2 17 0 (Dorset) light.

Dempsey Wale (Barnsley) 10 0 0 bt Ramiro Garcia Lopez (Mexico) super light

Paul Clewes 8 1 0 (Doncaster) bt Edgar Romero (Mexico) 13 25 3 super middle

Joe Hayden 13 0 0 (Conisbrough) bt Paul Scaife (Mosborough) 1 42 1 super welter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad