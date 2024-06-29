Rotherham-born boxer wins Commonwealth Boxing Council title in 'fight of his life' in Belfast
Bar manager Conner Kelsall, aged 25, executed the fight of his life in Belfast on Friday night to outpoint local boy Conor Quinn over 12 rounds and bring home the vacant Commonwealth Boxing Council Flyweight title.
The SSE Arena judges recorded assessments of 114-114, 115-114, and 116-112, but many viewers in South Yorkshire thought father of two Kelsall had won by a far wider margin.
Conner, born in Rotherham and living in Conisbrough, had put in an intelligent, focused display against the home town favourite who had the crowd on his side.
The former Dearne Valley College student's discipline, footwork, and defensive acumen gave Quinn few opportunities to shine.
The super-sharp strategy was a credit to the away boxer and his team, including Jason Cunningham and Stefy Bull.
And he had started to celebrate his success 15 seconds before the end of the bout, waving his arms around in the ring.
'King Kelsall' described the single judge's draw verdict as "disgraceful" saying that at worst, he had lost just two rounds adding: "I hardly got hit."
The nine times Yorkshire amateur champion, who works at the The White Lady in Conisbrough, dedicated the belt to his father.
The televised Queensberry Promotions victory improved his record to 12-0, while Quinn is now 9-1-1.
