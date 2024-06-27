Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Rhodes' 52-fight career was packed with title-chasing action and drama - but one date always stands out in his mind.

That was December 14, 1996, when he TKO'd another Sheffield great, Paul Jones, to secure the British Super Welterweight title, at Ponds Forge.

Rhodes followed that up with two title defences to win the belt outright within a record time of 90 days.

So Saturday's British title eliminator contest between Sheffield-trained welterweight Dom Hunt and Northampton's Ben Vaughan - on a show Rhodes co-promotes with Stefy Bull - has a particular place in his heart.

"Title eliminators are massive to boxers," said the former Ingle man, who has his own gym in Shalesmoor.

"Kids turn professional so they can win the British title, and potentially these lads can be doing that in their next fight.

"When I won the British title, I achieved what had been my childhood dream.

"I remember back in the day in our gym, Johnny Nelson, Herol Graham and Brian Anderson were champions and they had lovely gold-plated Lonsdale belt around their waist, attracting photographers and fans from all over.

Dom Hunt, second right,and his team

"That had always been my goal, to win it outright and keep it forever.

"I went on to do a lot more than that, but that meant everything. Dom and Ben will feel the same.

"They will be buzzing, they are one step away."

Dom, 32, from Wakefield, says he has had a great training camp in Sheffield and will have left "no stone unturned" when he gets into the ring to improve on his W15 L0 record.

Ryan Rhodes during his fight career: Getty Images

Rhodes is also looking forward to the James Flint v Kyle Boyd 10 rounder, at the Magna Centre.

"Jimmy put in a great performance in his last fight, against Campbell Hatton, at the Magna and he and Kyle are battling it out for the vacant IBO Intercontinental superlight title.

"Magna is a great venue for fights like this, they have helped keep small hall boxing going in this area.

"There are so many rules, regulations at venues these days. The costs keep spiralling but Magna work hard with promoters to keep things going."

Former British champ Brian Anderson

Parson Cross fighter Claire Watts, 26, will make her debut on the bill.

She joined a gym six years ago as a keep-fitter, to lose weight and "be happier."

Now the ex Chaucer School pupil is looking forward to embarking on a pro career in the booming women's side of the sport.

She is described as "strong" by sparring partner Ebonie Jones, from Darnall, who is also on the bill.

Ebonie - once likened to world champion Katie Taylor by Johnny Nelson - takes on Jamillette Janitza Vallejos from Nicaragua and says: "I'd love to get a knock out and make a statement.