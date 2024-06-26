Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ebonie Jones believes that if she shows anything like the courage and confidence that Liam Cameron exhibited recently, she will triumph in her return to boxing, at the Magna Centre, on Saturday.

Three of her scheduled fights have had to be cancelled in the last 13 months and that has been a source of frustration for the Steel City gym fighter.

But Ebonie has been inspired by gym-mate Cameron, who was out of the sport for five years, and went 10 rounds with former world champion Lyndon Arthur last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebonie, aged 26, who left her native Portsmouth for Sheffield to supercharge her career, is taking on Nicaraguan Jamillette Janitza Vallejos, 35, in Rotherham on the Stefy Bull-Ryan Rhodes bill.

It will be the first time the Darnall-based featherweight (W4-L0-D1) has been back in professional action since defeating Wendellin Cruz last July.

The fighter says she has had a rigorous training camp and has learned much from trainer Pearce Gudgeon during her spell of inactivity.

"I have been training twice a day, staying sharp; this is the best I have felt in a long time" she said.

"Since July, there have been three fights fall through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebonie Jones with Liam Cameron

"It is a long time out of the ring but we have made a lot of improvements in the gym, Saturday feels like a debut again!

"I have a good bond with Pearce, there is such a good team around me, I am ready for what feels like a big comeback fight, for me."

Ebonie, who is sponsored by the pub she works in (The Museum, Orchard Square) and RCP Electrical, was thrilled by Cameron's recent, televised outing against Arthur, in Bolton.

"The commentary was very biased but in our gym we knew what Liam is capable of, he was the underdog but I think he shocked a few people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poster girl

"Liam has turned his life around. I have had my ups and downs too and I look up to him in the way he has come back. He is a good motivator."

One of her personal issues was what she describes as a previous, abusive relationship.

"That is in the past but it can still have an effect on your confidence" she said.

"But I feel in a good place. Having a good team around you and being able to talk about your problems is the best thing for you, it clears your mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebonie Jones Getty Images

I love Sheffield on Saturday I want to show what I am made of.

"And as for Liam, I think he will get another crack and he will prove to everybody the level that he is at."

SATURDAY'S MAGNA BILL

Dom Hunt (Wakefield/Sheffield Riley's gym) W15 L0 D0 v Ben Vaughan (Northampton) 9 0 0; welterweight. 10 rounds.

Ebonie Jones (Darnall, Sheffield) 4 0 1 v Jamillette Janitza Vallejos (Nicaragua) 3 14 2 feather. 8 rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Watts (Parson Cross, Sheffield) debut VS TBA. Four rounds.

James Flint (Doncaster) 14 1 2 v Kyle Boyd (Airdrie) 6 1 0; super light. 10 rounds.

Hughie Wilson (Doncaster/Sheffield) 8 0 0 v Les Urry (Hull) 2 0 1; super light.

Chad Sugden (Newark) 13 3 1 VS TBA light heavy.

Meanwhile, Doncaster/Rotherham flyweight Conner Kelsall competes for the Commonwealth title against Conor Quinn in Belfast on Friday night.

It is the headline fight in a Frank Warren show.