Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Levi Kinsiona will be delighted if people wrongly believe he won't be able to last the course in his potentially gruelling English Lightweight title shot in October.

He is unfazed by any such speculation ahead of his contest with Youssef Khoumari, over 10 rounds at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Wembley-based Khoumari (17-2-1) brings stamina and pedigree to the contest, he has been in five scraps that were scheduled as ten rounders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levi Kinsiona. Photo by Andrew Saunders | Andrew Saunders

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parson Cross man Kinsiona has not progressed further than eight rounds so far, in a career featuring 11 wins and three defeats.

Some observers might think Khoumari's experience and track record hint at a likely victory.

"If he thinks he has got the advantage that is great for him" says the Sheffield fighter, who has been training hard with former WBA world lightweight champion Anthony Crolla, in Manchester.

"I am easily ready for 10 rounder; they are nothing to me."

Levi, who started his career at Doncaster Dome in 2018, has adopted a new style since his early days, one that he believes will be too hot for Khoumari to handle on October 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old said: "I am happy with the learning I have done and the places boxing has taken me, sparring, and working around world champions throughout my career.

"I am putting that effort in now as I didn't take the sport as seriously as I should at the start.

"People will see the best of me. "I am very different than I used to be. I used to be a hands-down, flash fighter and awkward.

"I am still awkward but I like doing everything correct now; without giving any secrets away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinsiona thinks Khoumari won't have the skill set and versatility to beat him.

"He is a very one-paced fighter who likes to get his own way but he will struggle like that against me."

He says he and Crolla will have a comprehensive game plan which will succeed on the night on the Olivia Goodwin bill. Last year, Khoumari, a 28-year-old Londoner, was tipped for British title status by Neasden Boxing Club founder Xavier Miller.

“I have been training Youssef for 12 years and believe he is one of the most skillful fighters we have in the UK" he said. But Kinsiona believes he will be too big and powerful for the former super featherweight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Steel City gym in Darnall - smarting from the postponement of Dalton Smith's European title fight - has attracted another big name to its stable.

Belfast world title challenger Michael Conlan has joined forces with trainer Grant Smith trying to reverse recent fortunes, the Irishman having lost three out of five of his last bouts including a contest for the IBF World Featherweight title.

Conlan said: "I believe Grant’s the next step for me. He’s the right one to help my career and the right coach for me at the right time. I just like how he operates.”

He said that he had chosen the Sheffield gym "because of the quality fighters he had around" - which includes Dalton, Sunny Edwards, Junaid Boston, Liam Cameron and Chantelle Cameron.