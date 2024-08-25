Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dalton Smith has suffered the major disappointment of having to postpone his big night under the lights at Sheffield Arena.

He picked up an injury in training camp and has had to pull out of his September 28 European super lightweight title clash with Spaniard Jon Fernandez.

It is a blow for the Sheffield champion, whose career has been on a sharp upward trajectory.

Dalton Smith picked up an injury in training camp forcing him to pull out of his superlightweight title bout. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Handsworth powerhouse loves fighting at his home Arena and will be keen to heal up quickly and get back between the ropes.

Smith, 27, has been using the Arena to build his profile, toward an eventual show at his beloved Sheffield Wednesday's ground.

Matchroom, the promoters, confirmed to The Star that the event had been cancelled.

Later, on social media, they stated that a "new fight night in the UK will be announced shortly" and said refunds for the Sheffield show were available.

The loss of the Arena date represents a double blow for Doncaster's Terri Harper.

The cancelled event at Sheffield Arena. | Matchroom Boxing

She was due to take on reigning WBO World Lightweight champion Rhiannon Dixon as chief support to Dalton.

That fight had initially been scheduled after a planned duel at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on Saturday, 24 August.

Harper told The Star recently that she was happy with the change of venue.

"It was going to be at the new Manchester Co Op in front of her home crowd, with me being the underdog away fighter but the fight was pushed back and is in Sheffield now. It is great for me to be in front of my home crowd."

Sadly, she must now await Matchroom's decision on where the Sheffield show will materialise.

The South Yorkshire card had included heavyweight Romford ticketseller John Fisher, so it could happen at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Further ahead, Matchroom are said to be planning a Manchester show On October 26.

The Boxing Scene website suggests that Mancunian Campbell Hatton, son of Ricky Hatton, will return in a rematch of the only loss of his 15-fight career, against Doncaster's James Flint.