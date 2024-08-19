Rollercoaster weeks ahead for South Yorkshire boxing

By Bob Westerdale
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 10:16 BST
It's about to get very busy on the boxing scene in South Yorkshire.

Across the county, male and female fighters are stepping up their preparations for their big nights.

Some of the sparring sessions bring together champions and would-be champions in duels that fans would pay to watch.

Headliner Dalton Smith is top of the tree in Sheffield and is preparing for his European and WBC Silver super lightweight contest with Spaniard Jon Fernandez at the Arena on September 28.

He has been sparring with former English lightweight champion Lewis Sylvester, who has a point to prove after losing his crown at London's Copper Box Arena in February.

Sylvester is due to take on Sheffield's Owen Durnan in a six rounder at a Josh Wale show at Barnsley Metrodome on August 31.

Trainer/promoter Stefy Bull said Sylvester, from Hull, shared some "great rounds" with Smith at Steel City gym.

The Barnsley bill will also feature Ingle super middleweight Red Johnson and Thomas Crowder from Swallownest.

Lewis Sylvester sparred with Dalton Smith ahead of his fight at the Barnsley Metrodome.Lewis Sylvester sparred with Dalton Smith ahead of his fight at the Barnsley Metrodome.
Sheffield's Levi Kinsiona is on the title trail and is looking forward to his October 12 appointment when he hopes to win the English Lightweight title.

He faces Youssef Khoumari, from Wembley, at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

Sheffield-trained super bantam Stevi Levy will be out again for the first time since being outpointed in a British and Commonwealth title fight at York Hall in May.

She faces Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex in a six rounder at the Platinum Suite, Bramall Lane.

Shakiel Thompson posterShakiel Thompson poster
Then on Friday September 27, Handworth's Shakiel Thompson aims to ward off Coventry's River Wilson-Bent, and defend his IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight belts at the Park Community Arena, Sheffield.

Other locals on the undercard include Doncaster trio Reece Mould, Ed Hardy and Maxi Hughes, big Rotherham puncher Taz Nadeem and Naphtali Nembhard, from Sharrow.

A day later, Doncaster's Terri Harper is chief support to Smith at the Arena, where she will hope to beat Warrington's Rhiannon Dixon and take the WBO World lightweight belt home with her.

Steel City featherweight Brandon Scott will be looking for his eight straight win.

And middleweight Connan Murray from Cusworth, Doncaster will also be planning to improve on his W9 L0 CV.

News is expected soon on another highly-watchable Donny fighter, James Flint, who is coming off a split decision loss to Kyle Boyd for the IBO Continental Super Light at Magna in June.

Meanwhile, Sheffielders Perry Howe and Owen Durnan were in action last weekend.

Howe, in his first visit to York Gall was outpointed by William Hamilton, Durnan had a similar outcome against Conor McIntosh in Llanelli.

However, Mykyle Ahmed, trained by Pearce Gudgeon and Liam Cameron at Steel City, marked his debut with a second round stoppage of journeyman Stephen Jackson.

