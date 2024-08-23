Kerching: Liam Cameron prepares for Saudi battle with confidence and a better bank balance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Cameron is on a high after landing his biggest fight - and heftiest pay day - of his rollercoaster boxing career.

But the Manor, Sheffield light heavyweight isn't flying to Saudi Arabia in October just to make the numbers up, when he takes on showboating, crowd-favourite Ben Whittaker.

"I know I can beat him, 100 percent, I just have to make it happen," he told The Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I hope to God I do. But I am not a cocky fighter; I am not going to say I WILL win, but you have to remember it is a big step up for him, as well."

Despite Whittaker's high public profile, the 27-year-old Black Country stylist has only boxed professionally eight times, although he was on the podium for Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"He won a silver medal in the Olympics, other than that he has not proven himself as a pro yet" said Cameron.

"He had a lot of amateur fights (55-13) and is good, he is tall, about 6ft 4ins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because of Brendan Ingle's flashy fighters he has been compared to that style" said Cameron, referring to Whittaker's hands-down, taunting style designed to goad and unsettle opponents.

Liam Cameron, right, and previous opponent Lyndon Arthur Pic by David Cavan

"I want him to do that because it only takes one punch, sometimes in boxing. I am not going to rely on that.

"But if he is going hands-down he has more chance of being knocked out than with his hands up.

"I will definitely be the hardest opponent that he will have been in the ring with."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron, 33, knew there was a possibility of making the joint Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Boxxer and Queensberry, promotion on October 12, at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

Ben Whittaker Pic Getty Images

But the confirmation of his career-defining appointment came in a bizarre way.

"I was in bed and a poster of the bill popped up on social media, I zoomed in and saw my face on it! I couldn't believe it.

"I knew it was 50-50 that I might be on it, but I wasn't banking on it and I had got to thinking it was just a bonus if it happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then the poster went on line and all the messages started arriving - everyone wants to be my friend now!

The poster that confirmed Cameron's next fight

"I feel good about it all, more that I am going over there than anything, to be honest" said the former ABA champ.

"It makes it more special, I have never been to Saudi Arabia and I don't even know where it is, not a clue!"

He confirmed it was the biggest pay day of his career.

It was negotiated by his manager Lee Eaton and Liam said: "I am either a wanted man or he is the best manager in the world - it is either one or the other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron's team will now be looking for "tall awkward fighters" to supplement his training at Steel City gym.

Whittaker, who fought in Saudi two years ago, and Cameron form part of the undercard of Dmitry Bivol v Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light-heavyweight title.