Kerching: Liam Cameron prepares for Saudi battle with confidence and a better bank balance
But the Manor, Sheffield light heavyweight isn't flying to Saudi Arabia in October just to make the numbers up, when he takes on showboating, crowd-favourite Ben Whittaker.
"I know I can beat him, 100 percent, I just have to make it happen," he told The Star.
"I hope to God I do. But I am not a cocky fighter; I am not going to say I WILL win, but you have to remember it is a big step up for him, as well."
Despite Whittaker's high public profile, the 27-year-old Black Country stylist has only boxed professionally eight times, although he was on the podium for Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"He won a silver medal in the Olympics, other than that he has not proven himself as a pro yet" said Cameron.
"He had a lot of amateur fights (55-13) and is good, he is tall, about 6ft 4ins.
"Because of Brendan Ingle's flashy fighters he has been compared to that style" said Cameron, referring to Whittaker's hands-down, taunting style designed to goad and unsettle opponents.
"I want him to do that because it only takes one punch, sometimes in boxing. I am not going to rely on that.
"But if he is going hands-down he has more chance of being knocked out than with his hands up.
"I will definitely be the hardest opponent that he will have been in the ring with."
Cameron, 33, knew there was a possibility of making the joint Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Boxxer and Queensberry, promotion on October 12, at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.
But the confirmation of his career-defining appointment came in a bizarre way.
"I was in bed and a poster of the bill popped up on social media, I zoomed in and saw my face on it! I couldn't believe it.
"I knew it was 50-50 that I might be on it, but I wasn't banking on it and I had got to thinking it was just a bonus if it happens.
"Then the poster went on line and all the messages started arriving - everyone wants to be my friend now!
"I feel good about it all, more that I am going over there than anything, to be honest" said the former ABA champ.
"It makes it more special, I have never been to Saudi Arabia and I don't even know where it is, not a clue!"
He confirmed it was the biggest pay day of his career.
It was negotiated by his manager Lee Eaton and Liam said: "I am either a wanted man or he is the best manager in the world - it is either one or the other."
Cameron's team will now be looking for "tall awkward fighters" to supplement his training at Steel City gym.
Whittaker, who fought in Saudi two years ago, and Cameron form part of the undercard of Dmitry Bivol v Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light-heavyweight title.
