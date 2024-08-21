Desert kingdom dream fight: Liam Cameron v Ben Whittaker
In April 2018, the Sheffield fighter began a five-year exile from the sport and the fight community presumed his time in the squared circle was over.
The former Commonwealth middleweight title made a re-appearance on the scene as a cruiserweight, last October, and that was the start of a one-man campaign to take his life, weight and ambitions to the maximum levels possible.
He illustrated that desire in June, with a gritty ten-round display against highly-ranked Lyndon Arthur.
Now he has achieved exactly what he wants - to be called into battle against the highest-profile opponents available.
The Manor fighter has been slated to face headline-chasing Ben Whittaker at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on a bill co-promoted by Bob Arum (Top Rank), Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing), Benjamin Shalom (Boxxer), and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions,) on October 12.
It is on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev v Dmitrii Bivol IBF, IBO, WBC, and WBO World Light Heavy clash.
There are three other world title fights on the card.
Chris Eubank Jr is also on the show.
The incredible setting is despite the fact Liam has had only four fights since his return from an absence in which he made bad lifestyle choices, including a confessed abuse of alcohol.
All that is in the past, though, with a money-spinning appointment with a flamboyant fighter who divides boxing opinion.
Whittaker's showboating antics has led to comparison with one-time Sheffield great Naseem Hamed.
The IBF International champion might be favourite to beat Cameron (W23 L6) - but the 33-year-old "Cannonball" is a mature and powerful performer whose skills have been enhanced during his time at Steel City gym under Pearce Gudgeon.
Liam, himself, acknowledges: "One year ago - I remember like yesterday - Dalton (Smith; Steel City) said: 'Trust the process.'"
That he did.
And now he can look forward to a ten-round opportunity that few others would have dreamed would come his way.
"I’m shaking with excitement: my next fight vs Ben Whittaker in Saudi, this is really a dream come true" Liam wrote online.
One poster on X (twitter) summed it up: "So happy for you Liam. Such a journey mate. So happy to see you get an opportunity to fight Ben in Saudi. Long may this chapter of your life continue. You deserve it."
Another noted: "Delighted for Liam Cameron to get his opportunity, a great story to come out from this year."
Barnsley's British and Commonwealth champion Callum Simpson won't have been surprised two-year pro Whittaker (W8 L0) agreed to the fight, he has claimed that the Midlands boxer, 27, wouldn't want to take the risk against him.
