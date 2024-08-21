Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liam Cameron's extraordinary boxing career has taken its most surprising twist yet.

In April 2018, the Sheffield fighter began a five-year exile from the sport and the fight community presumed his time in the squared circle was over.

The former Commonwealth middleweight title made a re-appearance on the scene as a cruiserweight, last October, and that was the start of a one-man campaign to take his life, weight and ambitions to the maximum levels possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He illustrated that desire in June, with a gritty ten-round display against highly-ranked Lyndon Arthur.

Now he has achieved exactly what he wants - to be called into battle against the highest-profile opponents available.

The Manor fighter has been slated to face headline-chasing Ben Whittaker at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia on a bill co-promoted by Bob Arum (Top Rank), Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing), Benjamin Shalom (Boxxer), and Frank Warren (Queensberry Promotions,) on October 12.

It is on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev v Dmitrii Bivol IBF, IBO, WBC, and WBO World Light Heavy clash.

There are three other world title fights on the card.

Ben Whittaker: Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr is also on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incredible setting is despite the fact Liam has had only four fights since his return from an absence in which he made bad lifestyle choices, including a confessed abuse of alcohol.

All that is in the past, though, with a money-spinning appointment with a flamboyant fighter who divides boxing opinion.

Whittaker's showboating antics has led to comparison with one-time Sheffield great Naseem Hamed.

Liam Cameron, back left, and Grant Smith at Steel City

The IBF International champion might be favourite to beat Cameron (W23 L6) - but the 33-year-old "Cannonball" is a mature and powerful performer whose skills have been enhanced during his time at Steel City gym under Pearce Gudgeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam, himself, acknowledges: "One year ago - I remember like yesterday - Dalton (Smith; Steel City) said: 'Trust the process.'"

That he did.

And now he can look forward to a ten-round opportunity that few others would have dreamed would come his way.

Liam Cameron before and after

"I’m shaking with excitement: my next fight vs Ben Whittaker in Saudi, this is really a dream come true" Liam wrote online.

One poster on X (twitter) summed it up: "So happy for you Liam. Such a journey mate. So happy to see you get an opportunity to fight Ben in Saudi. Long may this chapter of your life continue. You deserve it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another noted: "Delighted for Liam Cameron to get his opportunity, a great story to come out from this year."

Barnsley's British and Commonwealth champion Callum Simpson won't have been surprised two-year pro Whittaker (W8 L0) agreed to the fight, he has claimed that the Midlands boxer, 27, wouldn't want to take the risk against him.