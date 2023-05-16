The Reytons are set to perform at Mallorca Live festival later this month

Sheffield rock band The Reytons are known for their distinctive indie-rock sound and lyrical references to life in the city. Prior to their next festival in Magaluf on 27 May, the group’s drummer Jamie Todd has made a special purchase.

Collaborating with British Drum Co, The Reytons drummer posed for a photo with his new drum kit. Some of the high-quality kits on the site cost upwards of £2,000.

The pictures posted by the company to Twitter were captioned: “Jamie Todd from The Reytons chose a Founder's Reserve when he visited the BDC factory, a stunning Grey Birdseye Maple with a Black Ash stripe finish.”They also revealed Jamie’s kit setup for this particular kit, writing: “Kit Setup: 12x8 RT • 16x16 FT • 18x16 FT • 22 x 16 BD • Merlin 14x5.5”.

A tweet from the British Drum Co Twitter account revealed Jamie recently put the new kit to good use during The Reytons’ performance at Liverpool Sound City festival. The drummer is now a member of the drum company’s “artist family” which features other legendary percussionists such as Kasabian’s Ian Matthews, and Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden.

In an interview for the British Drum Co, Jamie explained why he settled on this particular drum kit: “When choosing the finish, I wanted to move away from just having a black kit. Drummers sit at the back of the stage, that doesn’t mean we don’t get to be seen!”

He also gave some insight into his experience of playing the drums, dating back to when he was just 13 years old: “I’ve been playing drums for over half of my life now, starting at the age of 13 years old. Since then I have been in bands for nearly as long as actually playing the drums; I started playing with The Reytons in 2017.”

