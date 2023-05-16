News you can trust since 1887
The Reytons: drummer Jamie Todd buys new luxurious drum kit ahead of performance at Mallorca Live festival

By Jamie Grover
Published 16th May 2023, 16:18 BST
The Reytons are set to perform at Mallorca Live festival later this monthThe Reytons are set to perform at Mallorca Live festival later this month
Sheffield rock band The Reytons are known for their distinctive indie-rock sound and lyrical references to life in the city. Prior to their next festival in Magaluf on 27 May, the group’s drummer Jamie Todd has made a special purchase.

Collaborating with British Drum Co, The Reytons drummer posed for a photo with his new drum kit. Some of the high-quality kits on the site cost upwards of £2,000.

The pictures posted by the company to Twitter were captioned: “Jamie Todd from The Reytons chose a Founder's Reserve when he visited the BDC factory, a stunning Grey Birdseye Maple with a Black Ash stripe finish.”They also revealed Jamie’s kit setup for this particular kit, writing: “Kit Setup: 12x8 RT • 16x16 FT • 18x16 FT • 22 x 16 BD • Merlin 14x5.5”.

A tweet from the British Drum Co Twitter account revealed Jamie recently put the new kit to good use during The Reytons’ performance at Liverpool Sound City festival. The drummer is now a member of the drum company’s “artist family” which features other legendary percussionists such as Kasabian’s Ian Matthews, and Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden.

In an interview for the British Drum Co, Jamie explained why he settled on this particular drum kit: “When choosing the finish, I wanted to move away from just having a black kit. Drummers sit at the back of the stage, that doesn’t mean we don’t get to be seen!”

He also gave some insight into his experience of playing the drums, dating back to when he was just 13 years old: “I’ve been playing drums for over half of my life now, starting at the age of 13 years old.  Since then I have been in bands for nearly as long as actually playing the drums; I started playing with The Reytons in 2017.”

Jamie and the rest of The Reytons will next perform in Magaluf at the Mallorca Live festival. The group shared their excitement for the festival with a comedic tweet, writing: “Next up we're off to Magaluf to play Mallorca Live!! Who's up for some sunfly karaoke? Let us know if your mum wants any baccy fetching back…”

