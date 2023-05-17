The Reytons have announced they will perform to fans in Belgium and the Netherlands for an ‘end of year party’.

South Yorkshire indie band The Reytons have announced two European shows to end the year after their UK tour

Sheffield indie-rock band The Reytons have delighted fans by sharing news of two extra shows to Twitter. The group will head to Gent, Belgium and Amsterdam for ‘two massive shows’.

The tweet reads: “END OF YEAR PARTY!!! We'll be finishing 2023 over in Belgium and the Netherlands for two massive shows!! Get involved, let's make it a big one! Tickets on sale Friday... #AllReytons”.

Fans reacted to the post. One hoping to attend the party wrote: “this would be good for my birthday 😉”. Another commented on the amusing image used for the announcement, which depicts The Reytons being interrogated by police at customs enquiries, stood with a car full of cigarettes and whisky: “What a poster 🤣🤣”.

With festival season well underway, The Reytons have performed a number of huge gigs already this year, including Liverpool Sound City and Teddy Rocks, on consecutive nights. Next up, they travel to Mallorca for the Mallorca Live festival.