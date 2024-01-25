10 of the best spots for breakfast in Sheffield that you should visit in 2024

4 . 4.8 rating: Howst, 46 Howard St, Sheffield city centre, S1 2LX

The eatery, which is conveniently located for the train station, has achieved a 4.8 rating from 656 Google reviews. Posting his review on Google, Nigel Cheney said: "Best breakfast I have eaten in a long time. Original and creative menu that lives up to all it promises. Attentive and witty staff made the whole experience an absolute pleasure. Can't fault it."