10 of the best spots for breakfast in Sheffield that you should visit in 2024

The Sheffield eateries included in our list have been selected based on their high Google ratings.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 25th Jan 2024, 06:05 GMT

Sheffield's burgeoning food scene includes a wealth of cafés, restaurants and eateries serving up excellent breakfasts.

From places specialising in waffles, vegan breakfasts, the classic Full English and more, there is something for everyone in this list.

All of the businesses included in our list currently have a Google rating of 4.7 or higher.

Take a look through, and see if your favourite Sheffield breakfast place has made the cut.

1. Best Sheffield breakfast spots

The breakfasts served up by Chakra Lounge in the city centre are a big hit with diners. The restaurant has a 4.9 rating from 427 reviews. Google reviewer, Ann Ryan, said: "If Indian did it breakfast. Absolutely gorgeous, every part of a fry up replaced with tasty fresh made alternatives. Loved it. Had a Blue Sandalwood Latte for breakfast pudding. Highly recommend the Chakra Lounge."

2. 4.9 rating: Chakra Lounge, 5 Fitzalan Sq, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, S1 2AY

With a 4.9 rating from 219 Google reviews, That Place is one of the highest-rated breakfast spots in Sheffield. Posting his review on Google, Hayden said: "Best breakfast in Sheffield. The highlight of Woodseats. Excellently run family business. Service perfect, prices reasonable and the food outstanding! We can’t fault anything and have returned on multiple occasions. Thank you guys!"

3. 4.9 rating: That Place, 845 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0SQ

The eatery, which is conveniently located for the train station, has achieved a 4.8 rating from 656 Google reviews. Posting his review on Google, Nigel Cheney said: "Best breakfast I have eaten in a long time. Original and creative menu that lives up to all it promises. Attentive and witty staff made the whole experience an absolute pleasure. Can't fault it."

4. 4.8 rating: Howst, 46 Howard St, Sheffield city centre, S1 2LX

