Jonny Yerrell gives first person view of 'absolute carnage' The Reytons see during festival performance

Ever wondered what it would be like to perform to a huge audience? The Reytons have uploaded their view from a recent festival performance.

By Jamie Grover
Published 31st May 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:11 BST
The Reytons' lead singer Jonny Yerrell shared a first person video of the band's performance at a festival this weekend. Picture: Scott AntcliffeThe Reytons' lead singer Jonny Yerrell shared a first person video of the band's performance at a festival this weekend. Picture: Scott Antcliffe
The Reytons' lead singer Jonny Yerrell shared a first person video of the band's performance at a festival this weekend. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Sheffield indie-rock band The Reytons have already performed at a number of festivals this summer, including Teddy Rocks, Liverpool Sound City, and more recently Mallorca Live. The group returned to the stage last weekend to entertain the crowds at  In It Together and NBHD Weekender.

On Saturday 27 May, The Reytons kicked off the bank holiday weekend with a trip to Port Talbot in South West Wales. The group performed alongside stars such as The Kooks and Anne Marie for this year’s In It Together fest.

The next day, Sunday 28 May, the Sheffield-formed band travelled back up North to Warrington. With a massive performance at the Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Victoria Park, The Reytons ended on a high before their next festival performance in the Czech Republic on 9 June.

On Twitter, the band shared an electrifying video from the weekend’s performances. Lead singer Jonny Yerrell captured the moment his band entered the stage, much to the delight of fans. They captioned the post: “FROM WALES TO WARRINGTON!! Another incredible weekend on the road! Here's a glimpse of what we get to see each and every time… Absolute carnage!! THANK YOU!!! #AllReytons” 

Holding the camera at his chest, Jonny showed what it’s like to be greeted by a jumping festival crowd. After hyping up the crowd to the limit, the group kicked off the performance with their fan favourite song, Red Smoke.

