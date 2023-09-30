As The Reytons prepare to play in front of a sold-out crowd at a homecoming Utilta Arena Sheffield show, here is everything you need to know about tonight's concert - from set times to support acts to transport information.

South Yorkshire indie-rock band The Reytons are set to take to the stage at Utilita Arena Sheffield tonight.

The show, in front of a sold-out, 13,600 strong crowd, is set to be one of The Reytons' biggest ever shows.

The Reytons.. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

The band started off with far more modest crowds of around 350 people at the now-defunct Plug venue in Sheffield city centre, but after the release of their debut album, 'Kids Off the Estate' in November 2021, The Reytons have gone from strength-to-strength and now boast an impressive 750,000 monthly listens on Spotify.

Their ever-expanding fan base have seen them perform at a number of festivals this summer, including Teddy Rocks, Liverpool Sound City, Mallorca Live, In It Together and NBHD Weekender.

And tonight (Saturday, September 30, 2023), The Reytons are set to make a triumphant return to Sheffield, with a sold-out show at the Utilita Arena. And here is everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated gig.

Who will be supporting The Reytons at Utilita Arena Sheffield?

Their support acts for the Sheffield show will be The K's, Declan Welsh and The Decadent West.

What are the set times for The Reytons at Utilita Arena Sheffield?

According to the Utlita Arena Sheffield, here are the approximate set times:

Car Park & Box Office opens: 4pm

Doors Open: 6pm

Declan Welsh and The Decadent West on stage: 7pm

The K's on Stage: 8pm

Interval: 8:30pm

The Reytons on Stage: 9pm

Curfew: 11pm

What songs will The Reytons play at their show at Utilita Arena Sheffield?

While the band have not released their official set list ahead of tonight's show, below is the set list recorded by setlist.fm from their most recent show at Eventim Olympia, Liverpool, England a week ago on September 23, 2023.

Low Life

Red Smoke

Antibiotics

Harrison Lesser

Headache

Retro Emporium

Cash In Hand & Fake IDs

Fading

One More Reason

Landslide (Acoustic)

Shoebox

Slice of Lime

Billy Big B****cks

Broke Boys Cartel

Encore:

Uninvited

On the Back Burner

Kids Off the Estate

How do I get to Utilita Arena Sheffield to see The Reytons?

SupertramThe Arena has its very own stop - Arena / Olympic Legacy Park. This tram stop is served by the Yellow Route and Tram Train, both of which bypass the traffic giving you a fast, smooth and reliable way to get to your event. There’s no need to buy a ticket before you get on board - there is a conductor on every tram.

BusThere are a number of bus services which can take you to Utilita Arena Sheffield, including the X1 Steel Link; X10 and 208.

CarFor those travelling by car, the full address is: 45 Broughton Lane, Sheffield, S9 2DF.

"Our on-site car parking regularly sells out well in advance of the show day, for peace of mind we would always recommend you purchase your car park ticket in advance as this guarantees you on-site hassle-free reserved parking - you can book your tickets online here."

Car Park A - Attercliffe RoadThis car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Attercliffe Road (A6178). We recommend that you use this car park if you are travelling from M1 Junction 34, Meadowhall and the North.

Car Park B - Broughton LaneThis car park is on site and should be accessed through the entrance on Broughton Lane (A6102). We recommend that you use this car park if you are travelling from the M1 Junction 33 and the South.

Bike/motorcycle parkingThere is no charge if you chose to bring a bike or motorcycle to a show & park in the Arena car park. There is a limited number of metal railings to attach your bike to but there is no shelter or locker facility.

What items cannot be brought into The Reytons concert at Utilita Arena Sheffield?

According to the Arena, the below items are prohibited, however it is not an exhaustive list:

- Pyrotechnics including flares, smoke bombs & fireworks

- Flammable liquids

- Luggage & large bags

- Illegal substances

- Rucksacks

- Glass bottles & cans

- Laser pens/pointers

- Video equipment, professional cameras, laptops, ipads & Go Pro

- Knives or any items that can be used as a weapon

- Signs, banners, balloons, flags on poles or selfie sticks - poles with/without any attached items can not be any longer than 1 foot

- Air horns, whistles, or any noise-making devices

- Pressurised containers such as aerosol sprays

- Food & drink

- Large studs and chains