Peter Pan Goes Wrong is at the Lyceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, February 24. Photos: Pamela Raith.

It’s quite simply the best worst thing you’ve seen for ages!The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are back with Peter Pan Goes Wrong, taking the classic story of the boy who never grew up and turning it upside down… literally.

In fact ‘goes wrong’ is putting it mildly. Fresh from reportedly crushing to death a child during their last am dram efforts, the fictional company this time are setting the theatre world alight – and not with their talents.Break a leg? And the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s every bad play you’ve ever seen, every fluffed line or missed cue, every scenery malfunction or technical glitch, all rolled into one great slapstick romp.

Gareth Tempest takes flight as Jonathan playing Peter Pan

The riotous show, along with its spoof predecessor The Play That Goes Wrong from the Olivier Award winning Mischief Theatre company, clearly has quite the cult following, and there’s a whole world of Cornley fandom online.

Expect a heckling audience heavily invested in the characters’ backstories, whooping at the in-jokes, and cheering in solidarity, especially with poor, sweet underdog ‘Max’ and long-suffering director ‘Chris’, stoically fighting a losing battle to prevent his precious production descending into pantomime.

In fact, as a play within a play, it’s hard to determine whether the fans are applauding the real actors at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either way, Jean-Luke Worrell as glitter-bedazzled narrator, Francis, is a scene-stealer even when not channeling his inner Shirley Bassey, and Max is played with strong improv provenance by Theo Toksvig-Stewart – his mum is comedian Sandi.

Jack Michael Stacey – Cornley’s director, Chris – as Captain Hook

As the farce lurches from one gasp-out-loud catastrophe to another, it’s easy to overlook the sheer effort and physical energy that must go into making so much mishap and mayhem go so right. Choreographing chaos, and making it look like hilarity and incompetence, is seriously clever stuff.

With a spirit that remains true to its fringe roots, and nods to Basil Fawlty, Mr Bean and Blackadder, it’s so bad it’s brilliant.