Sheffield band The Reytons performed at Mallorca Live festival

The Reytons kick-started festival season with two UK performances at Liverpool Sound City and Teddy Rocks Festival. After the two headline shows were done, the Sheffield band announced they’d be travelling to Magaluf for the Mallorca Live festival.

They wrote in a tweet on May 2: “Festival season has officially begun! Next up we're off to Magaluf to play Mallorca Live!! Who's up for some sunfly karaoke? Let us know if your mum wants any baccy fetching back…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to today, and The Reytons have shared pictures from their ‘amazing’ Spanish debut, which looked to be a huge success. The band posted to Twitter with a Spanish caption, reading: “¡¡MALLORCA!! 🇪🇸 ¡Nos dejaste boquiabierto en un festival increíble! No podríamos haber pedido un mejor debut en España… ¡¡gracias!! ¡Nos vemos a todos muy pronto! #AllReytons”.

Translated to English, it reads: “MAJORCA!! 🇪🇸 You blew us away at an amazing festival! We couldn't have asked for a better debut in Spain… thank you!! See you all very soon! #AllReytons”.