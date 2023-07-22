In one city you can buy a family home - in the other, you might be able to afford a parking space

It is well documented that living in London comes with a hefty price tag, but one estate agency says leaving the capital could be better for both your wallet and your social life.

Redbrik Estate Agents , based in Sheffield, says moving to the Steel City could provide you with more than double the square footage and better facilities for the same price, with London-level bars, restaurants and theatres on your doorstep.

With convenient access to the beautiful Peak District, more than 13 city parks to enjoy and considerably cheaper prices for top entertainment, it’s amazing how worlds apart the two cities are while only being only two hours apart on the train.

Estate agents Redbrik has compared what properties you can afford on three different budgets London and Sheffield.

Peter Lee, director at Redbrik, said: “London is an exciting, fast-paced and well-serviced place to live, but in recent years we have seen more and more people swapping the capital for a new life in the north. With excellent transport links across the country, access to so many wonderful green spaces and top-quality dining and culture offerings, Sheffield is becoming a much more appealing destination to those who currently live and work in the capital. It’s also becoming much more popular with those who work hybrid or remotely as they can commute so easily when necessary.

“London is the most expensive place in the country to rent a property, with the average rent currently costing more than £2,039 a month. In Sheffield, the average rent costs around £990 per month and for that tenants can get much more space and privacy, without giving up their city luxuries.”

And it’s not just Michelin Guide restaurants and award-winning cocktail bars that have put Sheffield on the map - the city also boasts three theatres, more than ten museums and art galleries, and world-class music venues, so you can experience London-competing culture in the heart of South Yorkshire.

To illustrate the differences, Redbrik compared the properties you’re able to rent in both Sheffield and London at three set price points.

Here are the results:

In one city, you can rent a family home - in the other, you can maybe afford a parking space.

Sheffield vs London: £800pcm

To kick things off, if your budget is under £800pcm, there are a number of options available to you in Sheffield, such as a room in a house share on the well-renowned Ecclesall Road. This comes with bills included for around £550pcm, or if you want to have the whole place to yourself, you could have a three-bedroom, 76m sq semi-detached house in the family-friendly area of Woodseats for £800pcm. This property is within a five-minute walk of one of Sheffield’s largest green spaces, Graves Park, which offers 248 acres of open parkland, woodland and an animal farm. Even better, it’s just a 15-minute drive to the city centre with great local transport links, so you’re never far away from an exciting array of restaurants, bars and nightlife options.

In comparison, the only listing on Rightmove for central London for less than £800 is a 10.5m sq parking space, listed at £780pcm. While the average monthly parking spot in Sheffield comes in at just over £100pcm, in London you’d struggle to rent one for a week at this price point - let alone a property.

Sheffield vs London: £1,000pcm

With a budget of around £1,000pcm, in Sheffield you’ll have quite a few options available. For example, you could get a high-spec two-bedroom apartment with a balcony in the Pyramid Mews development in Sheffield’s S8. This comes with a fully fitted kitchen featuring Minerva worktops, an app-controlled central heating system and allocated parking. Based in one of Sheffield’s up-and-coming areas, it’s surrounded by plenty of vibrant, independent coffee shops and trendy bars, meaning there’s always somewhere new to try out with a Bohemian, London-esque vibe.

On the other hand, in central London - even at a slightly higher price point of £1,085pcm - the best option Redbrik could find was a single room in a flatshare with four other people , with shared bathroom facilities, a small bedroom and no outdoor space. This property is only a few minutes walk from Old Street tube station and is close to popular areas like Shoreditch, but the location would set you back almost double what a flatshare on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road would, despite the area boasting some of the city’s finest independent eateries and cocktail bars.

Sheffield vs London: £1,500pcm

According to Redbrik, as you start to venture towards £1,500pcm and above in Sheffield, you are able to secure some extremely high-quality properties. Whether you are looking for a high-spec apartment in Sheffield city centre, cosmopolitan living in Kelham Island - recently hailed one of the coolest places to live in Europe, or even looking for a decent-sized house, £1,500 is a good budget.

Iron Yard is a trendy new development in the city centre and for £1,400pcm, you can get a 71m sq apartment consisting of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area and a balcony, along with plenty of building amenities like allocated parking, a gym, 24-hour concierge and co-working spaces.

If you’re raising a young family and require a bit more space than what an apartment can offer, then a property in Totley, a picturesque village heading out towards the Peak District, could be a good option. Here you can get a four-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-detached property for around £1,300pcm, with a private driveway and some outdoor space to the rear of the property. Totley offers the perfect blend of suburban serenity and city life, with great local schools and the countryside on your doorstep - and lots of country pubs - but a short journey into the city centre.

In London, a property listed on Rightmove for £1,450pcm offers a 12m sq room as part of a house share. There is just enough room for a ¾ bed, and while this one does include a private bathroom, you do still have to share the kitchen with other residents. Some bills are included, but other utilities will cost extra, so you’ll have to factor that into your budget.

To round things up, if you are looking to rent in what is considered to be one of the most prestigious buildings in Sheffield, Hallam Towers , apartments start at around £1,600pcm upwards. Alternatively, if you are looking for a detached four or five-bedroom property in the highly sought-after village of Dore, you are looking to spend upwards of £2,500pcm.

If you want the luxurious feel of a Hallam Towers apartment, along with building facilities like a private gym, pool and concierge in London, it’s bad news for your wallet. Current listings show this likely means needing to fork out over £5,000pcm - more than three times what these amenities will set you back in Sheffield.