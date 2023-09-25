Six net-zero modular pods in Woodseats are set to become Sheffield’s first dedicated 'move-on' homes, to help local people transition from homelessness to permanent accommodation.

The energy-efficient, steel-framed pods were built in a quality-controlled UK factory before being transported to Duffield Place last month. Work on the site is due to be completed this winter.

The council homes will provide access to both affordable accommodation and individual support for people who have experienced homelessness. This support will help them to successfully move on to a permanent home within two to three years.

The pods are examples of ‘net zero in operation’ homes. They have super-insulated walls, ceilings, windows, doors and roofs.

They are all electric, and fitted with heat pumps and solar panels. This ensures that 100 per cent of the in-use carbon emissions (the energy used to run the building) is offset.

As well as the environmental impact, this also significantly reduces running costs.

Tom Northway, chairman of Zedpods, said: "These houses will be of the very best design in terms of environmental performance and internal specifications, providing ultra-low energy bills for residents."

Chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, Councillor Douglas Johnson, said: "I am delighted to see the council deliver its first net zero in operation council homes. This is an important step for the city as we continue to find ways to address the net zero challenge and reduce the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on our residents.