Located in one of Sheffield's most sought-after neighbourhoods, it boats a bay fronted living room with feature fireplace.

This 'beautifully presented' two-bedroom terraced house on Emily Road, in Nether Edge, is for sale with an asking price of £220,000.

On sale with Hunters, the leasehold property is described as being 'deceptively spacious'.

It has an enclosed rear garden, an open plan kitchen/dining room with a stable door, and a modern garden.

Upstairs are two 'lovely spacious' double bedrooms with contemporary wooden doors, and a modern bathroom which is partially tiled.

Emily Road is described as being 'conveniently placed' for access to local amenities including pubs, cafes, shops and 'reputable' local schools.

