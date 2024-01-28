News you can trust since 1887
9 photos of 'beautifully presented' house in sought-after Sheffield neighbourhood of Nether Edge

The 2-bedroom house has a bay fronted living room with feature fireplace

Published 28th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Located in one of Sheffield's most sought-after neighbourhoods, it boats a bay fronted living room with feature fireplace.

This 'beautifully presented' two-bedroom terraced house on Emily Road, in Nether Edge, is for sale with an asking price of £220,000.

On sale with Hunters, the leasehold property is described as being 'deceptively spacious'.

It has an enclosed rear garden, an open plan kitchen/dining room with a stable door, and a modern garden.

Upstairs are two 'lovely spacious' double bedrooms with contemporary wooden doors, and a modern bathroom which is partially tiled.

Emily Road is described as being 'conveniently placed' for access to local amenities including pubs, cafes, shops and 'reputable' local schools.

Inside 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with £220,000 asking price

1. Living room

Inside 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with £220,000 asking price

The front of this 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with a £220,000 asking price

2. Bay window

The front of this 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with a £220,000 asking price

Inside 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with £220,000 asking price

3. Kitchen

Inside 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with £220,000 asking price

Inside 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with £220,000 asking price

4. Dining area

Inside 2-bedroom house in Nether Edge, Sheffield, for sale with £220,000 asking price

