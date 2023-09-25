The property has no shortage of indoor space and is described as being in a 'sought-after neighbourhood' with easy access to 'renowned' schools

This 'stunning' four-bedroom stone bungalow for sale in Sheffield is packed with character and boasts extensive gardens to the front, rear and sides.

The detached property in Beighton has no shortage of indoor space, with a lounge, dining room, study, family room and fitted kitchen/breakfast room. The master bedroom is en-suite and there's a fitted utility room and detached double garden.

Outside, there is a 'delightful' patio area and a lush lawn, with pretty trees and and flowers completing the 'private oasis'.

The house, which is being marketed by Yopa and has an asking price of £670,000, is described as being in a 'sought-after neighbourhood' with easy access to 'renowned' schools, shopping centres and recreational facilities.

