These photos show inside an 'exquisitely presented' four-bedroom home with a 'charming' garden which has gone up for sale in a sought-after area of Sheffield.

The detached property on Hillcote Close, near Fulwood, Lodge Moor and Crosspool, has three bathrooms, a large conservatory and is described by Yopa, which is marketing it, as being within walking distance of 'esteemed' schools.

The master bedroom features a walk-in dressing room, there is a garage, and the garden is described as a 'tranquil oasis' which includes a raised decked terrace, lush lawn and raised flower beds.

The sales brochure states: "This exquisitely presented detached family residence sets a high standard for quality living.