Sheffield Houses: Detached four-bedroom home with 'charming' garden near 'esteemed' schools on sale for £625K
The property on Hillcote Close also has three bathrooms, a large conservatory and a garage.
These photos show inside an 'exquisitely presented' four-bedroom home with a 'charming' garden which has gone up for sale in a sought-after area of Sheffield.
The detached property on Hillcote Close, near Fulwood, Lodge Moor and Crosspool, has three bathrooms, a large conservatory and is described by Yopa, which is marketing it, as being within walking distance of 'esteemed' schools.
The master bedroom features a walk-in dressing room, there is a garage, and the garden is described as a 'tranquil oasis' which includes a raised decked terrace, lush lawn and raised flower beds.
The sales brochure states: "This exquisitely presented detached family residence sets a high standard for quality living.
"Offering expansive contemporary accommodations spread across four distinctive half-levels, this four-bedroom family home enjoys a prime location within walking distance of esteemed schools, local conveniences, and Forge Dam. Nestled in a tranquil development, it boasts a charming private garden with delightful vistas."