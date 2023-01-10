Arctic Monkeys and Inhaler teamed up in August 2022, performing in Istanbul, Burgas, Pula and Prague

Inhaler has revealed that Arctic Monkeys take a pop-up bar with them on tour.

The Irish indie rock-band travelled to Europe last year, supporting the Sheffield four-piece on leg one of their The Car tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two boy bands teamed up in August 2022, performing in Istanbul, Burgas, Pula and Prague.

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Getty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson told Far Out magazine: “They were telling me about this flight case, which has a lamp in, a table, so they bring the bar with them [on tour].

“They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inhaler’s Ryan McMahon previously labelled the Arctic Monkeys as “the greatest rock band in the world” and said they don’t feel worthy enough to open for them on tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drummer said: “Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world.

“They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inhaler will support the Arctic Monkeys again, on the second European leg of their world tour, in April and May 2023.

Irish indie rock band Inhaler with lead singer and guitarist Elijah Hewson (son of Bobo) perform on stage on the third day of the Pinkpop music festival in Landgraaf, on June 19, 2022. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Paul Bergen / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arctic Monkey’s will also perform in Asia, North America with support from Fontaines D.C, Latin America with support from Interpol and Father John Misty, and Oceania with support from Midlife, DMA’s and The Buoys.

On 17 February, Inhaler are set to release their latest album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, and embark on a UK and Ireland tour of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish band’s tour dates are as follows: