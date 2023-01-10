Inhaler has revealed that Arctic Monkeys take a pop-up bar with them on tour.
The Irish indie rock-band travelled to Europe last year, supporting the Sheffield four-piece on leg one of their The Car tour.
The two boy bands teamed up in August 2022, performing in Istanbul, Burgas, Pula and Prague.
Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson told Far Out magazine: “They were telling me about this flight case, which has a lamp in, a table, so they bring the bar with them [on tour].
“They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’.”
Inhaler’s Ryan McMahon previously labelled the Arctic Monkeys as “the greatest rock band in the world” and said they don’t feel worthy enough to open for them on tour.
The drummer said: “Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world.
“They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”
Inhaler will support the Arctic Monkeys again, on the second European leg of their world tour, in April and May 2023.
Arctic Monkey’s will also perform in Asia, North America with support from Fontaines D.C, Latin America with support from Interpol and Father John Misty, and Oceania with support from Midlife, DMA’s and The Buoys.
On 17 February, Inhaler are set to release their latest album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, and embark on a UK and Ireland tour of their own.
The Irish band’s tour dates are as follows:
- 16 February – Leeds, O2 Academy
- 17 February – Newcastle, NX
- 18 February – Liverpool, Mountford Hall
- 20 February – Norwich, UEA
- 21February – Cardiff, University Students Union
- 23 February – Nottingham, Rock City
- 24 February – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 25 February – Bristol, O2 Academy
- 19 May – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 20 May – London, O2 Academy Brixton