The band have announced dates in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia and the Czech Republic next August on Twitter and their website, https://www.arcticmonkeys.com/live. Tcikets go on sale on Wednesday, November 24 at 10am.

That will of course create speculation about British live appearances and hopes for a hometown gig.

Matt Helders has also confirmed that the band have been secretly working on their seventh studio album, a follow-up to 2019 Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which also saw their last appearance in Sheffield.

He told a BBC interviewer during TV weatherman Owain Wyn Evans’ 24-hour Drumathon for Children in Need: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year.”

He added: “It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

There was a claim made earlier this year on Facebook that the band’s promoters had applied to put on a homecoming gig at Hillsborough Park on June 3 next year.

Arctic Monkeys playing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Tuesday September 18th 2018. Picture: Chris Etchells

The rumour was denied by Sheffield Council, which said it had only received a licensing application for Tramlines next year.

The Arctics, whose members are originally from High Green, were formed in 2002 by Matt and friends, vocalist Alex Turner and former guitarist Andy Nicholson while they were at Stocksbridge High School.