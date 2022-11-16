Will Arctic Monkeys finally win a Grammy Award? band nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys have previously been nominated for five Grammy Awards - but are yet to win anything!
Arctic Monkeys song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ has been nominated for a Grammy Award- could it be their first win?
The Grammy Awards will celebrate "outstanding Achievement in the music industry" at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday 5 February 2023.
Nominations were announced yesterday (15 November) for the 65th annual event, with Arctic Monkeys single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ among nominees for Best Alternative Music Performance.
Most Popular
The single is part of the Sheffield-band’s latest album The Car, but was released as a single two months earlier on August 30. Fans are super excited about the nomination as the band have previously missed out on five Grammy Awards.
One fan suggested starting a “riot” if Arctic Monkeys don’t win a Grammy from their latest album.
Another social media user gushed that they “can’t wait” to see what bandmates Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley, and Matt Helders, will wear to the Los Angeles ceremony.
Whilst the likes of Taylor Swift, Adele and Harry Styles have been nominated for multiple awards, Arctic Monkeys will be up against Big Thief, Florence + The Machine, Wet Leg and Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the Best Alternative Music Performance.
All five nominated acts are yet to win a Grammy Award, while the Arctic Monkeys have missed out on a win five times to the likes of Jack White, Gnarls Barkley, Beck, Chris Cornell and The Flaming Lips.
‘Do I Wanna Know?’ and ‘Four Out of Five’ were nominated in 2015 and 2019 respectively for Best Rock Performance, whilst ‘Chun Li’s Spinning Bird Kick’ was nominated in 2007 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.
The Sheffield-based band’s 2007 album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ and 2019 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ were both previously nominated for a Best Alternative Music Album award.