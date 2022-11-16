Arctic Monkeys song ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ has been nominated for a Grammy Award- could it be their first win?

The Grammy Awards will celebrate "outstanding Achievement in the music industry" at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday 5 February 2023.

Nominations were announced yesterday (15 November) for the 65th annual event, with Arctic Monkeys single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ among nominees for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys, with members Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley, Alex Turner and Jamie Cook. Credit: PA Photo/BBC/Michael Leckie.

The single is part of the Sheffield-band’s latest album The Car, but was released as a single two months earlier on August 30. Fans are super excited about the nomination as the band have previously missed out on five Grammy Awards.

One fan suggested starting a “riot” if Arctic Monkeys don’t win a Grammy from their latest album.

Another social media user gushed that they “can’t wait” to see what bandmates Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley, and Matt Helders, will wear to the Los Angeles ceremony.

Whilst the likes of Taylor Swift, Adele and Harry Styles have been nominated for multiple awards, Arctic Monkeys will be up against Big Thief, Florence + The Machine, Wet Leg and Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the Best Alternative Music Performance.

All five nominated acts are yet to win a Grammy Award, while the Arctic Monkeys have missed out on a win five times to the likes of Jack White, Gnarls Barkley, Beck, Chris Cornell and The Flaming Lips.

‘Do I Wanna Know?’ and ‘Four Out of Five’ were nominated in 2015 and 2019 respectively for Best Rock Performance, whilst ‘Chun Li’s Spinning Bird Kick’ was nominated in 2007 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.