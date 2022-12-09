Arctic Monkeys have a busy 2023 ahead of them

Arctic Monkeys have added to their world tour dates by taking their new album to Asia. The band, who formed in Sheffield in 2003, announced a huge UK tour earlier this year including two dates at Hillsborough Park.

The Asian tour was announced on Thursday and will see Arctic Monkeys play at a series of shows across the continent. Amongst the schedule are shows in Tokyo, Bangkok and Osaka.

The band’s Asian tour adds to their huge list of dates they will be playing throughout 2023. Following the UK and Ireland tour, Arctic Monkeys take on North America and will play at venues in Los Angeles, Seattle and Philadelphia.

Arctic Monkeys full Asian 2023 tour dates are listed below:

February 28- Singapore Indoor Stadium- Singapore

March 3- Clockenflap Festival - Hong Kong

March 6- Manila Fininvest City Events Grounds Alabang- Philippines

March 9- Bangkok BITEC - Thailand

March 12- Tokyo Garden Theatre- Tokyo

March 15- Zepp Osaka Bayside- Osaka

March 18- Beach City International Stadium- Jakarta- Indonesia

Can I get tickets to Arctic Monkeys Sheffield shows?

Before they jet off to tour the likes of Asia and North America, Arctic Monkeys will play a series of dates closer to home. Amongst the dates for the UK tour are two right here in Sheffield.

Tickets for both nights at Hillsborough Park in June are still available through Ticketmaster, but there is limited availability. Visit Ticketmaster for more information.

