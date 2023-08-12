An emergency call handler heard her pleading with him to stop after she managed to dial 999 from his phone during the attack

A rapist lured a woman back to his home in Sheffield before forcing himself on the 21-year-old and raping and sexually assaulting her.

She managed to dial 999 using Fernando Camutari's phone while he carried out the attack at his house on Mordaunt Road, in Arbourthorne, and the call handler was able to hear her on the line pleading with the 41-year-old to stop.

Fernando Camaturi, 41, lured a woman back to his home on Mordaunt Road, Sheffield, after a night out, before raping and sexually assaulting her.

Rapist denied offences despite overwhelming evidence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police rushed to the property and arrested Camutari as he and the woman stepped outside. Despite the overwhelming evidence, he denied his crimes, first insisting the woman had not been inside the address, even though CCTV footage showed them entering and exiting together, and then claiming no sexual activity had taken place, though forensic evidence proved otherwise.

Camutari was charged on September 17, 2020 with rape and two counts of sexual assault and he finally went on trial last week, with the hearing lasting four days before the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges yesterday, Friday, August 11.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months for rape, and three years for each charge of sexual assault, to run concurrently to his sentence for rape.

Woman's 'remarkable bravery' and 'quick-thinking' praised by police

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Tom Ryan, of South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "I would first like the commend the remarkable bravery and determination of the victim in this case. Not only was she incredibly quick-thinking on the night of the attack, she has also been patient, tenacious and unwavering during what has been a four-year wait for justice.

“There was damning evidence in this case, including the recorded 999 call, some key forensics and footage which categorically disputed Camutari’s lies. I am pleased with the decision reached by the jury today and I hope this is a step-forward for the victim in her journey to recovering from this ordeal.