Police have been dispatched and a major Rotherham road has been closed this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.

This was the scene on West Bawtry Road, near to Canklow Meadows Retail Park, a few moments ago, following a crash there earlier today (Saturday, July 6, 2024)

The road has been closed by police, as work is carried out in the area.

A spokesperson for bus operator, First South Yorkshire, said the road closure means they have had to divert their 208 service.

“West Bawtry road outbound has been closed by police due to RTC (road traffic collision),” the First spokesperson said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

They added: “Services are to run normal service to canklow roundabout then spinning to pick up the service at the first bus stop on Whitehill lane until further notice.”

Traffic is building in the area, and there are concerns that the closure could affect the thousands of people heading to see The Reytons at Clifton Park in the town.

The eagerly-anticipated gig is set to be Rotherham’s largest open-air concert, with a capacity of 20,000.