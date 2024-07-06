The Reytons set times: This is when you can expect band & support acts to take to stage at Clifton Park

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Jul 2024, 05:00 BST
The Reytons’ eagerly-anticipated homecoming concert at Clifton Park with a capacity of 20,000 is almost upon us.

Work to get the park ready for the huge concert on Saturday, July 6, 2024 has begun.

It is set to be the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in Rotherham, and the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since T-Rex in 1971.

The Reytons will be joined by a number of support acts, including The Rosadocs, Andrew Cushin, Lucy Spraggan, Little Man Tate and Jamie WebsterThe Reytons will be joined by a number of support acts, including The Rosadocs, Andrew Cushin, Lucy Spraggan, Little Man Tate and Jamie Webster
The Reytons will be joined by a number of support acts, including The Rosadocs, Andrew Cushin, Lucy Spraggan, Little Man Tate and Jamie Webster | 3rd party

The Reytons will be joined by a number of support acts, including The Rosadocs, Andrew Cushin, Lucy Spraggan, Little Man Tate and Jamie Webster.

The band has arranged for a big screen to show England’s quarter-final Euros clash against Switzerland, providing football fans with the chance to watch the match. There will also be comedy for those who are not interested in watching England’s bid to make it through to the semi-finals.

And as thousands of fans prepare for a Saturday of music and fun at Clifton Park, here is everything you need to know.

Set times and where the England match falls in the line-up

The Reytons have already posted details of set times to their social media channels, and below is when you can expect the various acts to perform:

- 2pm: Gates open

- 3pm - 3.30pm: The Rosadocs

- 3.50pm - 4.20pm: Andrew Cushin

- 4.45pm - 5.15pm: Lucy Spraggan

- 5pm: Kick off in England vs Switerzland quarter-final in the Euros 2024

- 5.15pm - 6.15pm: Reyt Good comedy hour with special guests

- 6.30pm - 7.15pm: Little Man Tate

- 7.40pm - 8.25pm: Jamie Webster

- 8.50pm - 10.30pm: The Reytons

Where to park

- Information provided by The Reytons states that car parking tickets are available from www.thereytons.com

- Parking is available at Herringthorpe Playing Fields, a short distance away

- Cars left overnight will incur a charge from the council

Other information you may need

- Clifton Park fun park will be open between 11am and 5pm

- Limited seating will be available in the food area. Concert-goers are asked to be considerate and offer seats to those in need.

- Blankets are provided and the hill within the arena is said to provide a good view of the stage.

