Rotherham Road, Parkgate: Disruption on busy Rotherham road due to burst water main as work carried is out
The burst water main is in place on Rotherham Road in the Parkgate area of the town.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “There was an emergency burst this morning around 8am and our team is at the site now working on resolving the issue.
“The traffic management is in place to keep our crew and the public safe.
“We hope to open one of the lanes as soon as it is safe - once the work is completed. This should be later today, but our team will know more once they start digging.”
A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said their 141 service was being diverted as a result of the ongoing disruption.
“Diversion via Car Hill Greasbrough Road, College Road roundabout & Bridge Street “142 Services are unaffected,” added the First spokesperson.
