Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burst water main on a busy Rotherham road is causing disruption this afternoon, as work is carried out to fix the issue.

The burst water main is in place on Rotherham Road in the Parkgate area of the town.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “There was an emergency burst this morning around 8am and our team is at the site now working on resolving the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burst water main is in place on Rotherham Road in the Parkgate area of the town | Google/NW

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The traffic management is in place to keep our crew and the public safe.

“We hope to open one of the lanes as soon as it is safe - once the work is completed. This should be later today, but our team will know more once they start digging.”

A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said their 141 service was being diverted as a result of the ongoing disruption.