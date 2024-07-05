Rotherham traffic: 15 road closures announced ahead of Reytons homecoming gig in Clifton Park
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has confirmed which roads will be affected when The Reytons play the Clifton Park gig.
20,000 people are estimated to be in attendance.
To help manage the volume of people leaving the Clifton Park area after the event, the closures will be in place between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.
The road closures are as follows:
- Middle Lane
- Danum Drive
- Newton Drive
- Eastwood Mount
- Newton Street
- Badsley Moor Lane
- Clifton Lane
- Doncaster Road
- Doncaster Gate
- Chatham Street
- Albany Street
- Clifton Mount
- Park Mount
- Allan Street
- Lahore Street
Official parking for the event will be at Herringthorpe Playing Fields which can be accessed by the Middle Lane South entrance.
The council ask that concert-goers do not park on residential streets.
Doncaster Road car park will be closed from 1 July to 11 July. The Splash Play at Clifton Park will also be closed during this time.
Drummond Street car park will be closed from 3pm on Saturday, as it will be used as a drop off and collection point for both private hire and resident vehicles.
Public transport will also be available including buses, coaches, trains and tram-train. The Rotherham Bus Interchange and Train Station are about a 15 minute walk from Clifton Park.
