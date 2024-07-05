Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifteen roads will be closed around Clifton Park in Rotherham on Saturday when The Reytons play a huge homecoming gig there.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has confirmed which roads will be affected when The Reytons play the Clifton Park gig.

20,000 people are estimated to be in attendance.

To help manage the volume of people leaving the Clifton Park area after the event, the closures will be in place between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Fifteen roads around Clifton Park will be closed for the event.

The road closures are as follows:

Middle Lane

Danum Drive

Newton Drive

Eastwood Mount

Newton Street

Badsley Moor Lane

Clifton Lane

Doncaster Road

Doncaster Gate

Chatham Street

Albany Street

Clifton Mount

Park Mount

Allan Street

Lahore Street

Official parking for the event will be at Herringthorpe Playing Fields which can be accessed by the Middle Lane South entrance.

The council ask that concert-goers do not park on residential streets.

Doncaster Road car park will be closed from 1 July to 11 July. The Splash Play at Clifton Park will also be closed during this time.

The Reytons will be playing in front of 20,000 fans in South Yorkshire this weekend.

Drummond Street car park will be closed from 3pm on Saturday, as it will be used as a drop off and collection point for both private hire and resident vehicles.

Public transport will also be available including buses, coaches, trains and tram-train. The Rotherham Bus Interchange and Train Station are about a 15 minute walk from Clifton Park.