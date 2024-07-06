Tummon Road: Neighbours evacuated and dog rescued from house after Sheffield garden fire ruptured gas main
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place on Tummon Road in the Wybourn area of Sheffield in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday, July 5, 2024), and firefighters from Sheffield Central were called out to tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “On arrival crews gained access to rear garden to find the fire near a house which had ruptured a gas main. One hosereel was used to damp down the wall and window to prevent fire spread.
“Crews gained access into front door of property using a breaking in drill to check for any occupiers.
“The property was empty except for one dog which was extracted from the building.
“Neighbouring residents were evacuated whilst crews worked with a gas engineer to isolate the gas supply.
“The incident had been dealt with by 2am.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.