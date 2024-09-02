Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are trying to trace a driver who fled following a crash on a Rotherham road.

The one-vehicle collision took place on Wentworth Road, Thorpe Hesley, yesterday (September 1, 2024), with police called at 6.02pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a grey Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision on Wentworth Road.

The collision took place on Wentworth Road in the Thorpe Hesley area of Rotherham last night (September 1, 2024), with police called in connection with the incident at 6.02pm | Google/3rd party

“No other vehicles were involved and the driver of the Astra was then allegedly seen exiting the car and fleeing the scene.

“Our officers attended and the road was partially closed between the junctions with Hague Lane and Curlew Rise while officers conducted work at the scene.

“The Astra was later recovered and Wentworth Road was fully reopened.”

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force encourages anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Please quote incident number 694 of September 1, 2024 when you get in touch.