Wentworth Road, Thorpe Hesley: Driver flees following crash on Rotherham road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The one-vehicle collision took place on Wentworth Road, Thorpe Hesley, yesterday (September 1, 2024), with police called at 6.02pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a grey Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision on Wentworth Road.
“No other vehicles were involved and the driver of the Astra was then allegedly seen exiting the car and fleeing the scene.
“Our officers attended and the road was partially closed between the junctions with Hague Lane and Curlew Rise while officers conducted work at the scene.
“The Astra was later recovered and Wentworth Road was fully reopened.”
Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the driver of the vehicle.
The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force encourages anyone with information to contact them on 101.
Please quote incident number 694 of September 1, 2024 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.