Four children & adult rushed to hospital after crash near University Square roundabout in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crash occurred off Broad Lane, near to University roundabout in Sheffield city centre, yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 1, 2024).
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call yesterday at 16.47 to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Broad Lane, Sheffield.
“One ambulance attended the scene and four patients were conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police was also dispatched to the scene.
A spokesperson for the force confirmed a fifth person, an adult, was also taken to hospital.
They confirmed that no-one suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ in the collision.
“We were called at 4.53pm yesterday (1 September) to Broad Lane in Sheffield following reports of a collision.
“It is reported that a grey Suzuki and a black Mercedes were involved in a collision near University Square Roundabout,” continued the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.
The incident caused major traffic delays, due to traffic being held at the roundabout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.