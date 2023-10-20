Sheffield weather: Video shows River Sheaf bursting its banks during Storm Babet as 2007 floods record beaten
This dramatic video shows the River Sheaf bursting its banks as water levels in parts of Sheffield exceeded those during the 2007 floods.
The river cascaded onto the River Sheaf Walk footpath around the back of Sheaf Bank Business Park this afternoon, Friday, October 20, leaving it impassable, as Storm Babet continued to batter Sheffield.
The river was only just below Heeley Bridge at London Road as of 3pm, with the road completely blocked by deep water under the nearby railway bridge.
The River Sheaf at Highfield peaked at 2.36 metres at around 2pm on Friday, before starting to dip again as the rain eased off. That was more than double the top of the normal range and well above the 1.75m level at which it poses a flooding risk to surrounding properties.
At Sheffield Centenary Works on Little London Road, Woodseats, the River Sheaf reached 1.85m, which was considerably higher than the previous maximum of 1.56m recorded during the 2007 floods in which two people died.
Flood warnings were issued for the Sheaf, Don and Porter Brook rivers in Sheffield, along with others in the city and surrounding areas.
Roads around the city were closed and trains, trams and buses were cancelled, diverted or delayed as the storm caused travel chaos.
Millhouses Park and Endcliffe Park were both closed, some schools sent pupils home early, many workers in the worst-affected areas were allowed to leave early and various events were cancelled or postponed due to flooding.