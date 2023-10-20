Sheffield weather: Man forced to wade to safety after car stranded in flood water at Heeley
The area was partly cut off due to flooding under three railway bridges
A man had to climb out of his car after it became stranded in flood water on a major road in Sheffield.
The motorist was told to leave the vehicle at Heeley Bridge, on Chesterfield Road, by firefighters after it began to float, The Star understands.
It was one of several flooding incidents under railway bridges in the area due to torrential rain from Storm Babet. They included Saxon Road, close to the junction with Chesterfield Road, and Little London Road near Lidl on Chesterfield Road.
The storm hit Sheffield at midnight on Thursday bringing high winds and torrential rain and triggering flood alerts on the River Sheaf, Porter Brook and River Don.
The Met Office issued an Amber Alert for rain until 6am on Saturday.