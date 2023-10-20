The area was partly cut off due to flooding under three railway bridges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man had to climb out of his car after it became stranded in flood water on a major road in Sheffield.

The motorist was told to leave the vehicle at Heeley Bridge, on Chesterfield Road, by firefighters after it began to float, The Star understands.

Car stranded in flood water at Heeley Bridge

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was one of several flooding incidents under railway bridges in the area due to torrential rain from Storm Babet. They included Saxon Road, close to the junction with Chesterfield Road, and Little London Road near Lidl on Chesterfield Road.

The storm hit Sheffield at midnight on Thursday bringing high winds and torrential rain and triggering flood alerts on the River Sheaf, Porter Brook and River Don.