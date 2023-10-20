News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Heartbreak as 'valued' high school teacher dies after falling ill
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Sheffield weather: Man forced to wade to safety after car stranded in flood water at Heeley

The area was partly cut off due to flooding under three railway bridges

By David Walsh
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man had to climb out of his car after it became stranded in flood water on a major road in Sheffield.

The motorist was told to leave the vehicle at Heeley Bridge, on Chesterfield Road, by firefighters after it began to float, The Star understands.

Car stranded in flood water at Heeley BridgeCar stranded in flood water at Heeley Bridge
Car stranded in flood water at Heeley Bridge
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

It was one of several flooding incidents under railway bridges in the area due to torrential rain from Storm Babet. They included Saxon Road, close to the junction with Chesterfield Road, and Little London Road near Lidl on Chesterfield Road.

The storm hit Sheffield at midnight on Thursday bringing high winds and torrential rain and triggering flood alerts on the River Sheaf, Porter Brook and River Don.

The Met Office issued an Amber Alert for rain until 6am on Saturday.

Related topics:WeatherSheffieldFlood alertsMet OfficeLidl