Sheffield weather: 14 dramatic photos as Storm Babet batters Sheffield, including flooded park
The photos also show flood gates up at Meadowhall, roads which have been closed and raging rivers across Sheffield
Sheffield is taking a battering from Storm Babet, with the torrential rain closing roads and causing train, bus and tram delays and cancellations.
The flood gates are up at Meadowhall as the River Don continues to rise, Endcliffe Park is flooded and Millhouses Park has been closed.
Across Sheffield and surrounding areas, 10 flood warnings have been issued, with people in those areas advised to 'act now', and an amber weather warning remains in place.
These photos show some of the dramatic scenes across Sheffield today, Friday, October 20.