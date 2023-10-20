News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: 14 dramatic photos as Storm Babet batters Sheffield, including flooded park

The photos also show flood gates up at Meadowhall, roads which have been closed and raging rivers across Sheffield

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST

Sheffield is taking a battering from Storm Babet, with the torrential rain closing roads and causing train, bus and tram delays and cancellations.

The flood gates are up at Meadowhall as the River Don continues to rise, Endcliffe Park is flooded and Millhouses Park has been closed.

Across Sheffield and surrounding areas, 10 flood warnings have been issued, with people in those areas advised to 'act now', and an amber weather warning remains in place.

These photos show some of the dramatic scenes across Sheffield today, Friday, October 20.

Flooding at Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, during Storm Babet. Photo Ellen Beardmore

1. Endcliffe Park

Flood gates up at Meadowhall, outside The Oasis dining quarter, beside the River Don in Sheffield

2. Flood gates up

A stranded car on Upwell Street, Sheffield, during Storm Babet

3. Upwell Street

Hadfield Bridge over the River Don in Sheffield closed due to rising water levels during Storm Babet

4. River Don

