Don't mind the wet weather this morning or reports of Storm Ciaran - things should be a lot better by tonight.

Sheffield parents and children going out trick-or-treating later will be looking at the wet weather this morning and worrying that tonight will be ruined.

All is not lost though. The Met Office says that although there is a chance of rain tonight (October 31), the worst of it will be over by dark tonight.

The weather forecast in Sheffield for Halloween on October 31, 2023, shows that despite the wet weather this morning, it should be over in time for trick-or-treating this evening. Photo by Mike Waistell, October 31, 2001

Sadly, we can't say the same about Wednesday (November 1). Forecasts show much heavier rain than what we've seen today will arrive overnight with significant showers all day tomorrow. Good luck to any students or partygoers braving a night out tonight, because it's going to be soaking.

To help make the most of the spooky season, here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield after schools end so you can pick the best time to knock on some doors.

Will it rain during trick-or-treating on Halloween night 2023?

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the weather in Sheffield for Halloween 2023.

Weather map by the Met Office at 6pm in Sheffield on Halloween night for October 31. This is largely how the weather will be much of the trick-or-treating season will be - a small chance of rain all night but largely dry for most of the Steel City.

Now that the clocks have gone back, sunset in the UK will be at 4.36pm.

9am - 6pm: Sheffield's children will be thrilled to know the worst of the rain will be when they are in school - by the time they get out, things should much less wet outdoors. Some heavier showers are due at 9am, then for the rest of the day the chance of rain falls to around 20 per cent with little-to-know wind for the entire day, with temperatures hovering at around 9C.

4pm – It will start getting dark at 4pm, with little to no chance of rain.

5pm – By 5pm it will be dark out, but the chance of rain remains at 10 per cent for most of the city. There is a chance of heavy showers on the south-western side of the city in Nether Edge, Greystones, Bents Green, Millhouses and Woodseats, but this is predicted to dissipate quickly.

5.30pm – Good chance of very light mizzly rain on the north-east half of the city in areas like Hillsborough, Crookes, Stannington and Longley, but the chance of rain remains at 10 per cent over all.

6pm - Mist! Forecasters say there is a high chance of mist in the Steel City by 6pm to make conditions extra spooky for trick-or-treaters, and again a very low chance of rain overall.

6.30pm – A low chance of rain in the north-east half of the city remains.

7pm – A low chance of rain in the north-east half of the city remains. By now the temperature should be around 8C and remain that way.

8pm - For any trick-or-treaters or Halloween revellers still out by 8pm, there should be little to no chance or rain by this time.

8pm-11pm - Weather maps show that by 8pm, the mizzling clouds of rain will have moved away and things should remain clear.

11pm - 6am - A word of caution for any students or partygoers heading on nights out tonight. Forecasts show seriously heavy rain arriving in Sheffield from around 11pm which will not stop until sunrise tomorrow morning. We hope the costumes hold up to it!