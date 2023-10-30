Police have come under attack from yobs with fireworks, ahead of Halloween, Bonfire night and so-called 'mischief night'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have been attacked with fireworks on the streets ahead of Bonfire night, the South Yorkshire force has warned.

It has sparked a warning that South Yorkshire Police will take a zero tolerance approach to any similar attacks that take place, as officers warn residents of the dangers of fireworks, as they prepare for a surge of calls over Halloween, Bonfire Night, and so-called 'mischief night'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson said: “Unfortunately, we have seen some incidents where officers have been targeted with fireworks. Take this as a reminder, we take a zero tolerance approach to dangerous behaviour shown towards our officers and any offenders will be brought to justice.”

He said officers were asking parents and guardians to talk to children about the dangers of playing with fireworks and letting them off in public.

He said: "Our officers are here to keep you safe, but we can only do so much.

“When you are out and about celebrating Halloween or watching the fireworks, we please ask that you are aware of your surroundings, especially where you children might be playing. We know fireworks displays are attractive, but they can also be dangerous when not handled correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a small majority of people that are intent on causing trouble. It is illegal to let off fireworks in a public place and could seriously harm innocent people that could be passing by.”

Over the coming weeks, there will be extra officers on patrol in key areas and South Yorkshire's neighbourhood policing teams will be carrying out more high visibility patrols. They are saying that if the public sees them around and have any concerns, stop them and speak to them.

Police say that at this time of year, their control room sees an increase in calls. We are please asking members of the public to be patient and use other ways available to them for reporting crime