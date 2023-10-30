News you can trust since 1887
Dramatic video shows South Yorkshire Police attacked with fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night

Police have come under attack from yobs with fireworks, ahead of Halloween, Bonfire night and so-called 'mischief night'

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:11 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:27 GMT
Police officers have been attacked with fireworks on the streets ahead of Bonfire night, the South Yorkshire force has warned.

It has sparked a warning that South Yorkshire Police will take a zero tolerance approach to any similar attacks that take place, as officers warn residents of the dangers of fireworks, as they prepare for a surge of calls over Halloween, Bonfire Night, and so-called 'mischief night'.

Chief Inspector Lee Carlson said: “Unfortunately, we have seen some incidents where officers have been targeted with fireworks. Take this as a reminder, we take a zero tolerance approach to dangerous behaviour shown towards our officers and any offenders will be brought to justice.”

He said officers were asking parents and guardians to talk to children about the dangers of playing with fireworks and letting them off in public.

He said: "Our officers are here to keep you safe, but we can only do so much.

“When you are out and about celebrating Halloween or watching the fireworks, we please ask that you are aware of your surroundings, especially where you children might be playing. We know fireworks displays are attractive, but they can also be dangerous when not handled correctly.

“There are a small majority of people that are intent on causing trouble. It is illegal to let off fireworks in a public place and could seriously harm innocent people that could be passing by.”

Over the coming weeks, there will be extra officers on patrol in key areas and South Yorkshire's neighbourhood policing teams will be carrying out more high visibility patrols. They are saying that if the public sees them around and have any concerns, stop them and speak to them.

Police say that at this time of year, their control room sees an increase in calls. We are please asking members of the public to be patient and use other ways available to them for reporting crime

If you have any information about people letting off fireworks illegally, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or through their online portal. Always call 999 in an emergency. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

