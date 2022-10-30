Here are 14 of the most bizarre, from those that turned out to be true to those that are still unsolved.
Undefined: readMore
1. Spooky takes and weird stories
Sheffield city centre
Photo: submit
2. Boggards of Boggard Lane
According to local legend, Boggard Lane is so named after Boggards, mischievous sprites who play tricks on houses and farms like untying shoelaces - so watch out for them if you ever pass down the lane.
Photo: © Terry Robinson (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Sheffield’s underground fish tank
A huge hole appeared in Castle Square after WWII bombing, and the legends are true - a giant glass fish tank was built into it alongside a subterranean shopping area.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. The Hillsborough Park Cinema Ghost
Rumour has it that ghosts once haunted workers at the old Hillsborough Park cinema, with one reporting a cold rush of air, lights turning off and overpowering smell of violets as they locked up one night.
Photo: © Terry Robinson (cc-by-sa/2.0)