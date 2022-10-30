News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Halloween: 14 of the city's most bizarre urban myths and legends

From underground fish tanks to mysterious creatures – Sheffield has its fair share of local myths and legends.

By Lee Peace
4 minutes ago

Here are 14 of the most bizarre, from those that turned out to be true to those that are still unsolved.

1. Spooky takes and weird stories

Sheffield city centre

Photo: submit

2. Boggards of Boggard Lane

According to local legend, Boggard Lane is so named after Boggards, mischievous sprites who play tricks on houses and farms like untying shoelaces - so watch out for them if you ever pass down the lane.

Photo: © Terry Robinson (cc-by-sa/2.0)

3. Sheffield’s underground fish tank

A huge hole appeared in Castle Square after WWII bombing, and the legends are true - a giant glass fish tank was built into it alongside a subterranean shopping area.

Photo: Shutterstock

4. The Hillsborough Park Cinema Ghost

Rumour has it that ghosts once haunted workers at the old Hillsborough Park cinema, with one reporting a cold rush of air, lights turning off and overpowering smell of violets as they locked up one night.

Photo: © Terry Robinson (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Sheffield
