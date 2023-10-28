3 . Illuminate The Gardens

Illuminate The Gardens Myths and Legends, happening on November 3, 4 and 5, is a magical night out for the whole family. The event at Sheffield Botanical Gardens features more than ten illuminated installations, walkabout performers, two fireworks displays and a lighting show. The laser show from the glass pavilions will create a truly immersive experience, and if you’ve got little ones with sensitive ears, you can enjoy the ‘low bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening. Enjoy some delicious street food, grab a drink from the bar, get involved in some free kids activities, and enjoy the vintage fairground rides. Tickets are available online at £18 for adults and £12.50 for children.