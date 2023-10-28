Autumnal walks and fireworks shows are quickly approaching to fill the vacuum left when Halloween is over.
As usual, Sheffield has a whole host of events to get into the winter spirit, including arts, film and social groups.
Finish 2023 with a bang by securing your place at some of the following events, and visit the Welcome to Sheffield website for more details.
1. Sharrow Autumn Carnival
Hosted by Ignite Imaginations and Sharrow Community Forum, the annual celebratory parade is back on November 3. Make lanterns, join the parade, enjoy live music and entertainment, watch fire spinners, have some free food at the Autumn Carnival in Sharrow Vale. Activities start from 4pm, with the Parade beginning at 5pm from Highfields Adventure Playground taking you through the streets of Sharrow.
The event at Mount Pleasant Park is free to attend, with free food available.
More information is available on the event’s website.
2. Don Valley Autumn Lights Fireworks Fiesta
Autumn Lights returns to Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl for their fireworks fiesta on Bonfire Night.
DJ Ryan Swain and a live band lead the family fun event, where you can enjoy the funfair, tuck into delicious street food, see live performance acts, and finish the night watching the spectacular fireworks.
The event at Don Valley Bowl, on November 5, starts at 4pm. Tickets are available online for up to £15 for adults and up to £7 for children.
3. Illuminate The Gardens
Illuminate The Gardens Myths and Legends, happening on November 3, 4 and 5, is a magical night out for the whole family. The event at Sheffield Botanical Gardens features more than ten illuminated installations, walkabout performers, two fireworks displays and a lighting show.
The laser show from the glass pavilions will create a truly immersive experience, and if you’ve got little ones with sensitive ears, you can enjoy the ‘low bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening.
Enjoy some delicious street food, grab a drink from the bar, get involved in some free kids activities, and enjoy the vintage fairground rides.
Tickets are available online at £18 for adults and £12.50 for children.
4. Never Look Back
Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre is to welcome a new show sharing the untold story of African soldiers who fought for Britain. Never Look Back is a historical fiction based on the King’s African Rifles. This regiment fought in several key campaigns during WW2 but is rarely recognised for this contribution.
Never Look Back, showing on November 4, captures the soldiers’ experiences of sacrifice and racial inequality during the horrors of war. Sheffield actor and director John Rwothomack, who was born in Uganda, wrote the play inspired by his own family history. Tickets, available online, are pay-as-you-feel from £5.