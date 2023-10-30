News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace

Halloween costumes: 9 of the scariest distinctly Sheffield ideas, from Meadowhall to Sean Bean

Dressing up as a vampire, ghost or monster is all very well but it's not very original, is it

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:18 GMT

If you're fed up with the usual Halloween costumes why not try something a bit different this year, with a distinctly Sheffield theme.

Dressing up as a vampire, ghost or monster is all very well but it's not very original, is it.

If you're struggling for creative inspiration why not try one of these suggestions for costume ideas which might not mean much to people from outside the city but will strike fear into the hearts of those from Sheffield.

Some may take a little more imagination and crafting skills than others but you can be sure to stand out on October 31.

Of course these ideas are all just a little bit of fun. We'd love to hear your suggestions.

Picture the scene. You're just setting the table for supper, you reach into the cupboard for the Henderson's Relish and, shock horror, find the bottle is empty. Supper is obviously cancelled as you attempt to come to terms with this nightmare. For people of a stronger disposition, you could really give Sheffield folk a fright by dressing as a bottle of Worcestershire sauce!

1. An empty bottle of Henderson's Relish

Picture the scene. You're just setting the table for supper, you reach into the cupboard for the Henderson's Relish and, shock horror, find the bottle is empty. Supper is obviously cancelled as you attempt to come to terms with this nightmare. For people of a stronger disposition, you could really give Sheffield folk a fright by dressing as a bottle of Worcestershire sauce! Photo: JPI media

Photo Sales
Sheffield's roads may be in a better state than they were a decade ago but there are still many potholes to look out for. A pothole costume should strike fear into the hearts of motorists in the city this Halloween. File photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

2. A pothole

Sheffield's roads may be in a better state than they were a decade ago but there are still many potholes to look out for. A pothole costume should strike fear into the hearts of motorists in the city this Halloween. File photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Another thing guaranteed to have many Sheffield motorists shaking with terror is the city's one way system. As is the case in many cities it's enough to baffle the best of us, and that's without mentioning the bus gates.

3. Sheffield's one way system

Another thing guaranteed to have many Sheffield motorists shaking with terror is the city's one way system. As is the case in many cities it's enough to baffle the best of us, and that's without mentioning the bus gates.

Photo Sales
Sean Bean is of course a Sheffield legend (he has the Legends plaque to prove it) but he has a reputation for playing characters who meet a grisly end on screen, from (spoiler alert) Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye to Ned in Game of Thrones. He spoke in 2019 about being fed up with getting killed off and rejecting future roles where he dies, but there are plenty of past characters to choose from

4. A zombie Sean Bean

Sean Bean is of course a Sheffield legend (he has the Legends plaque to prove it) but he has a reputation for playing characters who meet a grisly end on screen, from (spoiler alert) Alec Trevelyan in GoldenEye to Ned in Game of Thrones. He spoke in 2019 about being fed up with getting killed off and rejecting future roles where he dies, but there are plenty of past characters to choose from Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldHalloweenIdeasMeadowhall