If you're fed up with the usual Halloween costumes why not try something a bit different this year, with a distinctly Sheffield theme.

Dressing up as a vampire, ghost or monster is all very well but it's not very original, is it.

If you're struggling for creative inspiration why not try one of these suggestions for costume ideas which might not mean much to people from outside the city but will strike fear into the hearts of those from Sheffield.

Some may take a little more imagination and crafting skills than others but you can be sure to stand out on October 31.

Of course these ideas are all just a little bit of fun. We'd love to hear your suggestions.

