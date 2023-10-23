Sheffield weather: Heavy rain forecast tonight and Tuesday as flood alerts remain in place for Catcliffe
Flood alerts remain in place in Catcliffe where hundreds of residents were evacuated over the weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heavy rain will arrive in Sheffield tonight and Tuesday, as neighbourhoods in nearby Catcliffe remain flooded by Storm Babet.
Despite the brief reprieve over the weekend, The Met Office says "heavy downpours" will return overnight from around 1am.
Lighter rain with heavy showers in parts will persist all morning on Tuesday. Although it will ease up into the afternoon, showers will likely continue until 7pm.
It comes just days after Storm Babet brought flooding to many localised areas of Sheffield and led to the evacuation of 120 homes in Catcliffe, Rotherham.
At of 7.45am today (October 23), all flood warnings and alerts had been lifted from much of Sheffield. However, alerts remained in place across nearly the entirety of the lower River Rother, which takes in parts of Woodhouse and Intake.
Flood warnings also remain in place in Catcliffe, where efforts to pump away flood water are underway.
Community spirit has shone through over the difficult weekend, with Facebook posts and neighbourhood groups rallying together to offer support and aid to affected families.
Rotherham Council say that while the worst of the storms are over, water levels will continue to be monitored and appropriate action taken, where necessary.
Flood alerts and warnings will remain in place until water levels reach less dangerous levels.
Residents who need further assistance are asked to call customer services on 01709 382121.