Sheffield weather: Heavy rain forecast tonight and Tuesday as flood alerts remain in place for Catcliffe

Flood alerts remain in place in Catcliffe where hundreds of residents were evacuated over the weekend.

By Alastair Ulke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:42 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:46 BST
Heavy rain will arrive in Sheffield tonight and Tuesday, as neighbourhoods in nearby Catcliffe remain flooded by Storm Babet.

Volunteers from Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue take to their boats in the deep, muddy floodwater in Catcliffe (Photo: Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue)
Volunteers from Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue take to their boats in the deep, muddy floodwater in Catcliffe (Photo: Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue)

Despite the brief reprieve over the weekend, The Met Office says "heavy downpours" will return overnight from around 1am.

Further heavy rain is forecast for Sheffield tonight (October 23) and tomorrow at the same time flood alerts remain in place for nearby Catcliffe. Image by OpenMapTiles and the Met Office.
Further heavy rain is forecast for Sheffield tonight (October 23) and tomorrow at the same time flood alerts remain in place for nearby Catcliffe. Image by OpenMapTiles and the Met Office.
Lighter rain with heavy showers in parts will persist all morning on Tuesday. Although it will ease up into the afternoon, showers will likely continue until 7pm.

It comes just days after Storm Babet brought flooding to many localised areas of Sheffield and led to the evacuation of 120 homes in Catcliffe, Rotherham.

At of 7.45am today (October 23), all flood warnings and alerts had been lifted from much of Sheffield. However, alerts remained in place across nearly the entirety of the lower River Rother, which takes in parts of Woodhouse and Intake.

Pumps are being used to clear water away from flooded streets in Catcliffe (Photo: Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council)
Pumps are being used to clear water away from flooded streets in Catcliffe (Photo: Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council)

Flood warnings also remain in place in Catcliffe, where efforts to pump away flood water are underway.

Dozens of photos have emerged over the weekend showing the devastation to Catcliffe.

Community spirit has shone through over the difficult weekend, with Facebook posts and neighbourhood groups rallying together to offer support and aid to affected families.

Rotherham Council say that while the worst of the storms are over, water levels will continue to be monitored and appropriate action taken, where necessary.

Flood alerts and warnings will remain in place until water levels reach less dangerous levels.

Residents who need further assistance are asked to call customer services on 01709 382121.

