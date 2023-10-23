Pumps have been brought in to clear the flood water away

Flood water at Catcliffe is receding as work to pump water away from streets and residents’ homes is underway.

Pumps are being used to clear water away from flooded streets in Catcliffe (Photo: Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council)

Rotherham Council staff have been at Catcliffe since Storm Babet hit, setting up emergency accommodation and arranging hotels for those impacted most by the flooding.

Residents were given shelter and food at the rest centre set up with the local parish council at Catcliffe Memorial Hall, which has been open since evacuations began.

Catcliffe under water (Photo: NJT Photography Life)

The Environment Agency had been assessing the water levels and pumps are now draining the flood water into the river.

Councillor Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council said: “I have been on site at Catcliffe talking to residents and hopefully providing some reassurance that things are being done to get the water away from people’s homes so they can get back into them, which is the number one priority here.

"I have seen for myself the impact and devastation this has had on people and their families, and my heart goes out to those affected by the floods across the borough, including Catcliffe.

"Our teams have been out supporting communities since Friday, distributing hundreds of sandbags in key areas and to properties thought likely to be affected."

Firefighters and the Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue team used boats in Catcliffe yesterday (Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue)

Rotherham Council’s Chief Executive, Sharon Kemp, added: "We have seen some fantastic shows of togetherness as communities pull together to support us in minimising the impact of Storm Babet. This includes supporting wider efforts to pump water away from homes. A huge thank you to those who supported and continue to support at this time."

The rest centre set up in the early hours of Saturday morning will have council staff there today help signpost people to relevant services to help with any issues from housing to insurance.

Rotherham Council said that while the worst of the storms are over, there are predictions of light rain from Tuesday, and water levels will continue to be monitored and appropriate action taken, where necessary.

Flood alerts and warnings will remain in place until water levels reach less dangerous levels.

Residents who need further assistance are asked to call customer services on 01709 382121.

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police officers have been patrolling Catcliffe as a deterrent while evacuated homes are empty.

The force said: "There will be an increased presence of police officers and PCSOs over the coming days until those evacuated return to their properties.