Catcliffe floods: Outrage at attempted theft of diesel from pump used to clear water
A pump being used to clear floodwater from a stricken village was targeted by a thief
There is disappointment and outrage in a Rotherham village this morning after a pump being used to clear floodwater was targeted by a thief.
MP Sarah Champion said there was an attempt to steal diesel from a pump being used in Catcliffe, so security now needs to be brought in to guard the machine and other pumps sent to the village to try to clear the floodwater.
Catcliffe has been devastated by flooding caused by Storm Babet this week.
Roads have turned to rivers and a number of homes are now under water.
In 2007 the village suffered catastrophic damage in another flood, which saw Prince Charles, as he was then, visit to speak to local residents and find out about the clean-up operation.
Local MP Sarah Champion visited Catcliffe yesterday and in a Facebook post afterwards said: "I’ve finally just spoken to the Environment agency about the Catcliffe floods (after getting the Minister to chase them - twice!).
"Some residents were concerned that flood defences were keeping the water in the area to protect other sites. EA have confirmed there is no active flood management.
"I asked if the Waverley development (which has come since 2007) could have had an impact with run-off. He said unlikely but they’d be investigating.
"EA will be bringing in pumps but River Rother needs to have dropped enough for them to pump it into it - this should start to happen in next 24 hours. As an aside, residents told me someone tried to nick the diesel from a pump last night!!
"EA confirmed the next lot of pumps will require 24hr security. What a sad state of affairs!"