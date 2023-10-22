A pump being used to clear floodwater from a stricken village was targeted by a thief

There is disappointment and outrage in a Rotherham village this morning after a pump being used to clear floodwater was targeted by a thief.

Homes flooded in Catcliffe (NJT Photography Life)

MP Sarah Champion said there was an attempt to steal diesel from a pump being used in Catcliffe, so security now needs to be brought in to guard the machine and other pumps sent to the village to try to clear the floodwater.

Catcliffe has been devastated by flooding caused by Storm Babet this week.

Roads have turned to rivers and a number of homes are now under water.

Cars are submerged in water in Catcliffe (Jon Middleton/JM photography)

Local MP Sarah Champion visited Catcliffe yesterday and in a Facebook post afterwards said: "I’ve finally just spoken to the Environment agency about the Catcliffe floods (after getting the Minister to chase them - twice!).

"Some residents were concerned that flood defences were keeping the water in the area to protect other sites. EA have confirmed there is no active flood management.

"I asked if the Waverley development (which has come since 2007) could have had an impact with run-off. He said unlikely but they’d be investigating.

Photo courtesy of Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue, which had a team of volunteers in Catcliffe yesterday helping stricken residents

"Bottom line, he said Catcliffe is in a basin and the amount of rain breached the flood defences.

"EA will be bringing in pumps but River Rother needs to have dropped enough for them to pump it into it - this should start to happen in next 24 hours. As an aside, residents told me someone tried to nick the diesel from a pump last night!!