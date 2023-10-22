Catcliffe has been devastated by flooding this weekend, as these photos and shots from the air show.

But community spirit is shining bright in the Rotherham village and surrounding communities, with a number of Facebook posts and groups rallying together to offer support and aid, including children’s clothing for those in need.

In a Facebook post last night, Catcliffe Parish Council said: “After another devastating flood in our village, we would like to thank the emergency response teams for what they have done to keep us all safe, and we are keeping in contact with them for updates.

“Rotherham Council have told us they will keep the Memorial Hall open overnight as an evacuation centre for anyone who needs it and that they are well stocked with supplies.

“While the parish council has to leave this initial rescue and response to the emergency services and RMBC, once the water subsides we will look at where we can get involved to help people as they get back into their homes, and how we can work with residents and local authorities to get the changes we need to protect Catcliffe in the future.

“In the meantime, please keep checking with Rotherham Council for official updates, contact the relevant emergency services when needed, and stay safe everyone.”

Catcliffe under water (Photo: NJT Photography Life)

Volunters from the Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue team helped in Catcliffe (Photo: NJT Photography Life)

Volunteers from Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue were on hand in Catcliffe with their boats to help stricken residents (Photo: Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue)