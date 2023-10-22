News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Pensioner found dead in North Derbyshire home after severe flooding
Unfair stick and more injury woe - Blades talking points post-Man U
One five and a few 7’s in United player ratings in battling Man U loss
Devastation as Sir Bobby Charlton dies before Manchester United game
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled

Catcliffe floods: 14 heartbreaking photos show flood devastation in Rotherham village

Catcliffe has been devastated by flooding this weekend, as these photos and shots from the air show.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 09:10 BST

As well as the emotional cost of having their homes destroyed, residents will have to face the financial cost too and insurance assessments.

But community spirit is shining bright in the Rotherham village and surrounding communities, with a number of Facebook posts and groups rallying together to offer support and aid, including children’s clothing for those in need.

In a Facebook post last night, Catcliffe Parish Council said: “After another devastating flood in our village, we would like to thank the emergency response teams for what they have done to keep us all safe, and we are keeping in contact with them for updates.

“Rotherham Council have told us they will keep the Memorial Hall open overnight as an evacuation centre for anyone who needs it and that they are well stocked with supplies.

“While the parish council has to leave this initial rescue and response to the emergency services and RMBC, once the water subsides we will look at where we can get involved to help people as they get back into their homes, and how we can work with residents and local authorities to get the changes we need to protect Catcliffe in the future.

“In the meantime, please keep checking with Rotherham Council for official updates, contact the relevant emergency services when needed, and stay safe everyone.”

Catcliffe under water (Photo: NJT Photography Life)

1. Catcliffe floods

Catcliffe under water (Photo: NJT Photography Life) Photo: NJT Photography Life

Photo Sales
Volunters from the Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue team helped in Catcliffe (Photo: NJT Photography Life)

2. Catcliffe Floods

Volunters from the Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue team helped in Catcliffe (Photo: NJT Photography Life) Photo: NJT Photography Life

Photo Sales
Volunteers from Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue were on hand in Catcliffe with their boats to help stricken residents (Photo: Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue)

3. Catcliffe floods

Volunteers from Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue were on hand in Catcliffe with their boats to help stricken residents (Photo: Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue) Photo: Yorkshire Lowland Search and Rescue

Photo Sales
Boats had to be used to move around parts of Catcliffe yesterday die to severe flooding (Photo: NJT Photography Life)

4. Catcliffe floods

Boats had to be used to move around parts of Catcliffe yesterday die to severe flooding (Photo: NJT Photography Life) Photo: NJT Photography Life

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page